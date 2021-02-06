Rapid reaction: Three takeways from Virginia's 73-66 win over Pittsburgh

With the game tied at 36, UVa went on a 16-0 run fueled by 14 points from Hauser and Huff. Both players drained a pair of 3-pointers during the run, which broke the game open and put UVa in front for good.

Hauser finished the game with 23 points on an incredibly efficient 8-of-9 shooting. He also chipped in with six rebounds. Huff scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Plenty of action remains as the three players aim to separate themselves in the ACC Player of the Year race.

Woldetensae sparks bench

UVa’s bench failed to contribute a single point in the team’s win against N.C. State. All 64 of the team’s points came from the starting lineup, a rarity in the Tony Bennett era.

Saturday, the bench provided a meaningful spark against Pitt. All bench scoring came from the left-handed Tomas Woldetensae, who can score with ease from 3-point range when he’s feeling confident.

Woldetensae scored 14 points Saturday on 4-of-6 shooting and 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. He made his first four shots of the game.