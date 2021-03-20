Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's season-ending loss to Ohio

“That’s where you want to be able to end your season is in the tournament,” redshirt senior forward Sam Hauser said.

Rough shooting after layoff

Normally an elite shooting team, UVa’s jumpers looked off Saturday night. The Cavaliers, who were only able to practice once as a team before Saturday’s game, struggled from all over the court.

Often, UVa relied on 3-point shot attempts. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the shots didn’t fall.

Virginia made eight of its 31 shots from beyond the arc, shooting just 25.8% from beyond the arc. The team only shot 35% from the field for the entire game. Redshirt seniors Sam Hauser and Jay Huff made just eight of their 27 shots, including a 2-for-14 mark from beyond the 3-point line.

“You can’t make any excuse for not being able to make shots,” Hauser said.

It was an ugly shooting performance for Virginia, which doesn’t come as a complete shock following the team’s lengthy COVID-19 pause. Bennett wouldn’t blame the poor shooting on the break, though.

“Ohio played a better game,” Bennett said. “When they needed to make the plays, they made the plays and we left some on the table.”