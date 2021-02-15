Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 81-60 loss to Florida State

UVa didn’t give up, even facing the massive deficit. It opened the second half on an 11-3 run, but the Seminoles responded with a run of its own to stretch the lead back to 20 points with 10 minutes left in the second half.

It’s another double-digit loss against a team currently in the top 25 of the AP poll. There’s no shame in losing to ranked teams, but the Cavaliers have fallen well short in a few of their best opportunities to beat quality teams.

The reigning national champions are good enough to beat ranked teams and beating ranked teams is the standard in Charlottesville. Virginia needs to improve over the next month as it gears up for a potential Final Four run that would likely include games with top-25 caliber teams.

Defense struggles

UVa’s defense played exceptionally well against Georgia Tech and North Carolina last week, allowing just 49 points to the Yellow Jackets and 48 points to the Tar Heels.

Florida State scored 45 points in the first half Monday night.

Virginia allowed 44 points in the first half of its loss to Gonzaga in December. The Seminoles surpassed Gonzaga’s first-half scoring mark, becoming the only team to score 45 points in a first half against UVa this season.