Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 81-58 win over Syracuse

Sam Hauser caught fire from 3-point range and Kihei Clark tossed alley-oop pass after alley-oop pass to delight the limited fans in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday night.

Defensively, UVa lived up to its program standard with a solid showing.

Aside from its 85-50 blowout victory over Clemson, Monday’s 81-58 win over Syracuse might’ve been the most complete team performance of the season for No. 8 Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC).

Tony Bennett’s team looked the part of an ACC title contender, showcasing offensive balance and defensive excellence in a blowout victory of Jim Beoheim’s squad.

Plenty stood out from the win, including these three areas.

Clark leads passing display

Clark spearheaded impressive team-wide passing. Despite not scoring much — Clark finished with just four points — UVa’s point guard stressed the Syracuse 2-3 zone with tremendous passing. Clark received the ball in the middle of the zone and frequently found shooters on the outside for open looks.