Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 68-61 loss to N.C. State

The Virginia men's basketball team returned home after losing to Florida State and Duke primed to return to the win column.

The Cavaliers, who entered Wednesday’s game against N.C. State undefeated at home, were 11.5-point favorites against the Wolfpack.

Instead of turning the page on a rough chapter, the Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4 ACC) added another page to their losing streak, which grows to three games after a lackluster showing in a 68-61 loss to N.C. State (11-9, 7-8 ACC).

Here are three takeaways from Virginia’s upset loss.

Ugly game

UVa’s strength for much of this season has been its efficient offense. The Cavaliers shoot the ball effectively from 3-point range and can run away from teams when they’re hot.

The Wahoos were ice cold from the 3-point line against the Wolfpack, going an abysmal 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half. Kihei Clark chalked up the team’s lone make from beyond the arc.

Sam Hauser opened the second half by making a pair of 3-pointers and turning a six-point halftime deficit into a tie. Virginia seemed ready to pull away from an inferior opponent.