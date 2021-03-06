Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 68-58 win over Louisville

In the final game of the regular season, the Virginia men’s basketball team showed why it was the ACC preseason favorite.

Sam Hauser seemed unable to miss jump shots. Jay Huff blocked shots and held his own in the post. Trey Murphy III flashed athleticism and scoring prowess. Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman played lock-down defense.

When asked, the bench stepped up.

No. 21 Virginia (17-6, 13-4 ACC) was at its best Saturday, picking up a 68-58 win over Louisville (13-6, 8-5 ACC) in a spirited effort.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers' impressive road win.

Virginia rallies for ACC title

UVa entered Saturday with what seemed like a hope and a prayer to win the ACC regular-season crown. The Wahoos needed Notre Dame, which came into the weekend on a four-game losing streak, to upset No. 11 Florida State. Then, Virginia needed to win at Louisville, which was 26-2 at home over the last two seasons.

Somehow, some way, everything came together.