Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-65 loss to Duke

Duke made seven of its 12 attempts from 3-point range in the first half. Matthew Hurt gave the Cavaliers’ defense problems from the outside, but Virginia held Duke to just 2-for-11 shooting from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes.

Virginia’s effort was good, but it came up just short.

Sam Hauser hunts shot

Sam Hauser, an ACC Player of the Year candidate, hunted his shot Saturday night. The Marquette transfer went a perfect 5-for-5 in the first half, even throwing home a dunk.

By the end of the night, Hauser ended with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He made three of his five 3-point attempts.

When the redshirt senior seeks his shot and pulls up confidently, he’s a tough cover. While defenses like Georgia Tech can attempt to take him out of the game, his shooting touch and ability to score at every level makes him a challenging cover.

Efficiency makes Hauser a dynamic collegiate scorer. The Cavaliers need him to search for offensive opportunities the rest of the season if they want to reach their potential.

Even in the defeat, Hauser performed well Saturday.

Points in the paint