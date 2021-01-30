Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 65-51 loss to Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers had won 15 consecutive ACC games dating back to last season. With the loss, the streak snaps and the Wahoos move to 7-1 in the ACC. UVa still leads the ACC, even with the defeat.

In the Commonwealth Clash, UVa’s winning streak of four games was broken with the loss. The Cavaliers had won four consecutive games against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Clark fades in second half

UVa point guard Kihei Clark seems to play his best basketball against Virginia Tech.

The junior buried the game-winning 3-pointer in Blacksburg last season after dominating in UVa’s win in Charlottesville. Over two games last season, Clark averaged 14 points on 56.3% shooting from the floor and 60% shooting from 3-point range.

Saturday, Clark shined against his in-state rival. Well, at least in the first half.

Clark started the scoring for both sides when he buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key and gave a quick glance at the Virginia Tech sideline. He didn’t let up in the first 20 minutes, finishing the first half with 11 points with a perfect 3-for-3 mark from beyond the arc.

He was electric.