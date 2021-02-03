Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 64-57 win over N.C. State

Perhaps a throwback to last season, the Virginia men’s basketball team won Wednesday in a game that wasn’t pretty.
The victory, however, featured plenty of grit.
Despite lengthy scoring droughts, uncharacteristic turnovers and defensive lapses, No. 14 UVa defeated a feisty N.C. State squad 64-57. UVa played well late in the game, turning a slim deficit in the final 10 minutes into a solid win. The victory keeps Virginia (12-3, 8-1 ACC) in first place in the ACC.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s win.
Signs of increased toughness
After giving up 29 points to Keve Aluma and playing with too much finesse against Virginia Tech, UVa played with more aggression and assertiveness Wednesday night. The Cavaliers weren’t afraid to attack the rim, forcing officials to call fouls.
UVa went to the line frequently, converting 20 of its 22 free throws. The Cavaliers made a decision to attack the basket, and it resulted in significant points at the charity stripe.
There’s still room for increased toughness, though. N.C. State dominated the offensive glass, securing 11 offensive rebounds. Fortunately for UVa, it only allowed two second-chance points.
Jay Huff made a couple defensive mistakes in the post, but for the most part, the center played well for UVa. He finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds while also adding a block and two steals.
UVa showed some signs of increased toughness after failing to match Virginia Tech’s physicality.
Taking care of the ball
N.C. State thrives defensively by forcing turnovers. When UVa struggled Wednesday, it was due to mistakes. The Cavaliers weren’t awful with the ball, but they committed 11 turnovers.
On the flipside, Kihei Clark improved upon his performance from over the weekend.
Clark played 34 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech. He didn’t record an assist in the defeat, a rarity for the junior.
Against the Wolfpack, Clark looked closer to his usual form. The point guard found his teammates and tallied six assists compared to three turnovers.
When UVa takes care of the ball, its offense looks phenomenal. When the Cavaliers struggle to maintain possession or fail to move the ball effectively, the offense goes on lengthy scoring droughts.
Ball movement is critical to Virginia’s success.
Bouncing back from scoring droughts
UVa opened up a 19-13 lead in the first half. The Cavaliers promptly went on a nearly seven-minute scoring drought.
Once the ball finally started dropping through the net again, Virginia rallied. They rattled off a 9-2 run to close the first half with a 28-24 lead. While the first half was far from perfect, UVa was able to take a lead into intermission.
In the second half, Virginia went eight minutes without a made field goal. A 41-33 lead slowly turned into a 44-43 deficit with just under seven minutes remaining. Eventually, Sam Hauser drained a 3-pointer to put UVa up 50-46 to give the team something other than free throws.
Hauser’s shot seemed to generate momentum for the Cavaliers.
Clark made a layup, followed by a Huff layup through contact. He converted an additional free throw after a lane violation gave him another attempt. Trey Murphy slammed home a dunk to put UVa up 57-48 with 3:19 left.
UVa led the rest of the night as it earned the hard-fought win over the Wolfpack.
Tony Bennett wasn’t pleased with how his team closed the game against Virginia Tech last weekend. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers finished strong and overcame a pair of long offensive lulls.