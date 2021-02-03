Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 64-57 win over N.C. State

UVa showed some signs of increased toughness after failing to match Virginia Tech’s physicality.

Taking care of the ball

N.C. State thrives defensively by forcing turnovers. When UVa struggled Wednesday, it was due to mistakes. The Cavaliers weren’t awful with the ball, but they committed 11 turnovers.

On the flipside, Kihei Clark improved upon his performance from over the weekend.

Clark played 34 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech. He didn’t record an assist in the defeat, a rarity for the junior.

Against the Wolfpack, Clark looked closer to his usual form. The point guard found his teammates and tallied six assists compared to three turnovers.

When UVa takes care of the ball, its offense looks phenomenal. When the Cavaliers struggle to maintain possession or fail to move the ball effectively, the offense goes on lengthy scoring droughts.

Ball movement is critical to Virginia’s success.

Bouncing back from scoring droughts

UVa opened up a 19-13 lead in the first half. The Cavaliers promptly went on a nearly seven-minute scoring drought.