Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 62-51 win over Miami

Following the matchup with Louisville, ACC Tournament play arrives. After that, it’s the Big Dance.

In all likelihood, there won’t be any teams of Miami’s caliber left on the schedule. It only gets more challenging from here.

March has been good to UVa the past two seasons. Will it be as kind this year?

Bench contributes in big way

Virginia went deep into its bench Monday night. Nine players logged at least eight minutes in the first half, as Tony Bennett gave plenty of guys chances early against the Hurricanes.

Later in the night, the Cavaliers were able to get senior Austin Katstra into the game in the final minute of his Senior Night.

Among the most notable bench contributors was sophomore forward Justin McKoy. The active defender and aggressive rebounder showcased his offensive game Monday, knocking down jump shots and attacking the rim. As a result, he finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

Reece Beekman, a freshman guard, came off the bench for the first time since the ACC opener at Notre Dame on Dec. 30. Beekman had started every other conference games. Senior Tomas Woldetensae started in his place.