Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 60-48 win over North Carolina

He was particularly adept at grabbing long rebounds. While Huff and others battled the tall and physical Tar Heels in the post, Beekman sought out the basketball after UNC misses. He frequently tracked down rebounds for the Cavaliers, which is a key against a North Carolina team that excels on the offensive glass.

Beekman’s scoring ability needs improvement, but the guard’s quickness and toughness make him a valuable asset for the Cavaliers as a freshman. He holds the potential to develop into an All-ACC player during his UVa career.

Home sweet home

Despite only allowing 250 fans at home games this season, UVa still has found plenty of success at John Paul Jones Arena. Saturday’s victory over the Tar Heels moved the Cavaliers to 9-0 at home this season.

Dating back to last season, UVa has won 14 consecutive games at home, including 12 ACC contests. The Cavaliers are 65-9 at home since the start of the 2016-17 season.

This season, Virginia is 6-3 when playing away from home. Tony Bennett’s team will be tested outside of Charlottesville as the regular season comes to an end.