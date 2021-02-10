Rapid reaction: Three takeaways from Virginia's 57-49 win over Georgia Tech

The duo only took three shots in the first half, going 1-for-3 and scoring two points. Hauser scored the duo’s lone points, as Huff went just 0-for-1 from the floor in the first half.

Georgia Tech baited Kihei Clark into taking relatively open jump shots, and Clark was inconsistent with his jumper. The point guard finished the game with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Clark distributed the ball effectively, tallying six assists to go with just one turnover.

Huff and Hauser finished the game with a combined 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Neither player reached 10 points, but they were efficient enough to chip in offensively.

Trey Murphy played a massive role in the victory, scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, but it was Clark who led the team with 13 shot attempts.

The plan to keep the ball out of Hauser and Huff’s hands nearly worked, but Clark caught fire late in the game. He scored eight points in the final eight minutes, helping close out Georgia Tech.

Clark was far from perfect shooting, but he showed why he’s one of the most clutch performers in the league.

