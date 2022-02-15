Ramon Garza named Charlottesville Tom Sox manager

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are turning to a familiar face to lead the team this upcoming season.

The Valley Baseball League franchise announced on Tuesday that Ramon Garza will be the team’s head coach for the 2022 summer campagin. Garza, who was a player on Charlottesville's 2019 Valley League championship team, will move into a coaching role for the first time after concluding his playing career.

Garza will take on the role in place of Seth Dvorak, who was named the Tom Sox head coach in November but recently accepted a full-time job at Dominican University and is unable to coach the team this summer.

Now the franchise turns to Garza, who played in 43 games for the Tom Sox over the span of the 2019 regular season and playoffs, finishing with a .289 average, 18 RBI and 27 runs scored. He was a jack of all trades for Charlottesville, playing games in the outfield, second base, shortstop, and even making three appearances on the mound.

“Anytime you can help develop young coaches it is exciting," Tom Sox President and General Manager Mike Paduano said in a release announcing Garza's hire. "For me, it is even better when that coach played in Charlottesville on our championship team. When Ramon played here, he had a team-first mentality — which is not something you see a lot of in summer baseball. He proved to be one of our most valuable players because he was able to play so many different positions. I am excited to work with him again, this time as our head coach. I believe he will be a leader by example with his work ethic and respect for the game.”

Prior to his 2019 summer with the Tom Sox, Garza played the 2018 summer for the Woodstock River Bandits of the Valley League after spending time in the Cape Cod League.

Garza played three seasons at Cornell University, starting almost every game during his tenure with the Big Red. He started games at both shortstop and right field and served as the team’s cleanup hitter during the 2019 season.

Following his tenure at Cornell, Garza played the 2021 season at the University of Texas at Dallas, where he was named a first team All-Region selection by the ABCA after hitting .345 with seven doubles and nine home runs and leading the team with 51 RBI.

Garza is currently competing with the Comets during the 2022 season and will join the Tom Sox after earning his master’s degree in finance in May.

“I’d like to thank the entire Tom Sox organization for the opportunity to coach for one of the best summer collegiate teams in the country," Garza said in a release. "I’m super excited to make my return to Charlottesville and once again represent such an outstanding organization and community. I look forward to being a part of another great season of Tom Sox baseball.”

The Tom Sox season begins June 3 at Harrisonburg.