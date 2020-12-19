Ralph 'Ace' Harrison was 'one of a kind'

One of Snyder's most vivid memories of his time under Harrison's guidance at Albemarle happened during a tournament on the Quantico Marine Base. It was a two-day tournament, so the team spent the night in the marine barracks.

“One morning after using the bathroom before play, I noticed the parquet floor was really slick and I got a running start and slid 60 feet from one side to the other,” Snyder recalled. “Coach was watching me do this with a grin on his face because he knew what was coming next. This large marine, who had just finished waxing the floor, grabbed me from behind, lifted me off the ground with his one arm and cursed at me, ‘GD high school punk.’ He sat me down and told me to get out. Ace called me a GD high school punk for a long time after that and would let me know that he hadn’t forgotten it.”

Snyder, who played golf for Harrison from 1982-86, said his coach always had a way with words.

“The first thing that comes to mind when talking about Ace was his comedic genius, I really missed that,” he said. “Ace had some of the best one-liners and stories that would make you belly laugh and the topics and delivery were nothing I had ever heard then or since. They were original.”

Joking aside, Snyder said Harrison did have a serious side.