Ra’Shaun Henry eager to take on bigger role for Virginia football team

Ra’Shaun Henry averages less than a catch a game for Virginia, but the wide receiver’s receptions often spark a playing of “The Good Old Song.”

After Henry’s performance in Week 1 against William & Mary, he’s up to nine catches as a Cavalier. Five of his nine grabs have gone for touchdowns.

“It sounds like we need to throw it to him more,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall laughed. “That wasn’t a statistic I was aware of.”

Henry is the only FBS wide receiver since the start of last season with three one-catch, one-touchdown performances, according to data from Sports Reference. He has four games with two or fewer catches and a touchdown, the most of any FBS player since the start of the 2020 season. Interestingly, only two of Henry’s five touchdowns have come in the red zone.

Mendenhall, while unaware of just how often Henry’s catches turn into touchdowns, did offer a theory as to why four of Henry’s seven 2020 receptions finished in the end zone.