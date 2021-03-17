'Quarantine is not that fun': Virginia men's basketball team deals with challenges of COVID-19 pause

Virginia defeated Clemson 85-50. The Tigers were then blown out in each of their next two games as well.

In February, Clemson went nearly two weeks between games yet again due to COVID-19 issues in its program. That time, however, Clemson returned from the break with a 60-39 win over Wake Forest. It followed that victory up with a win over Miami.

“Fitness level, that was a major point of concern and something that we did better the second time around,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said Wednesday. “First time around, probably didn’t address that quite as well as I would have liked. Didn’t realize it would so drastic. Thought we did enough, but probably didn’t.”

Even with the ability to work out in moderation, nothing quite makes up for game action and intense practices. There’s no ideal way to simulate game-level competition.

“There’s no question that’ll be a challenge for them moving forward,” Brownell said of UVa’s situation. “It’s hard. That part of it is hard, and different guys on your team are affected differently. Not everybody is the same. I think that’s thing you quickly see too is some guys are much more affected by it than others.”