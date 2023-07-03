Vin Lananna wrapped up his fourth year as Virginia’s director of track & field and cross country, and under his watch the two programs are ascending.

Last month, the Cavaliers men’s track & field squad placed 11th at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, while the women’s team placed 17th. The veteran coach, who led Oregon and Stanford to a combined 11 NCAA team titles, has sought since his arrival in Charlottesville to create more well-rounded track & field units and more competitive cross-country groups.

This past fall, the UVa women’s cross country team finished ninth at the NCAA Championships for their first top-10 showing since 2013 while the men reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2019. This coming fall, UVa and Panorama Farms will host the NCAA Cross Country Championships, marking the first time a national champion is crowned in Central Virginia since the 1987 NCAA Cross Country Championships at Foxfield. The only other NCAA Championships that UVa have hosted were men’s lacrosse title games in 1982 and 1977.

With recent successes and plenty to look ahead to, Lananna spoke with The Daily Progress for a Q&A on his two programs.

Note: This has been edited for length and clarity.

After strong showings in Austin at the NCAA Track & Field championships, what’d you think of the performances for both the men’s and women’s teams?

I thought it was really good. And if you think about it, what was most exciting for me was coming off the ACC [Championships in May] because the men’s team was 2.5 points away from winning the ACC and the women were nine points away from being second in the ACC, which would’ve been incredible for both had the women scored nine more points and three points more for the men because those were the goals we had for the year. We wanted to be in contention [in the ACC], and that’s a goal we have continuously for the track & field programs at UVa. So, the NCAAs, were really the icing on the cake because I think that with our student-athletes — because most had come off the COVID years and have had difficulty with recruiting and visiting — this was the first group that I felt and our staff felt a specific ownership in what the performances were this year.

Your javelin thrower on the men’s side, Ethan Dabbs, took silver at the NCAA championships. He was a fifth-year athlete. What’d you enjoy about coaching him?

We have a great group of throwers and we’ve had a great group of throwers for a long time, and Ethan Dabbs, to win four ACC titles is a big deal. He was the [national] runner-up twice and he goes to the U.S. Championship having represented Team USA at the World Championships for the first time. It was really good. He and Coach [Steve] Lemke, his throwing coach, really connected. I think we’ll continue to see great progress in our whole throwing program.

You had Claudio Romero win the individual discus national title in 2022. Did having a national champion on your roster help the program grow?

Yes, because people tend to look and emulate someone who is pretty exciting and I think with Ethan Dabbs and Claudio, the year before, and all of the great throwers at UVa, it happened. It was in 2017 that Virginia was third at the men’s NCAAs with only throwers. There were no points scored in any other events, but this year we had much more diversity and there were five athletes on the men’s side representing UVa, and all five were All-Americans.

On the women’s side, Margot Appleton took bronze in the 1500m. She’s become an excellent distance runner, having just completed her sophomore year. What’s stood out most about her progress since she got to UVa?

She’s had a great connection with the entire coaching staff. She really didn’t have a lot of experience. She’s the perfect example of someone who came in during the COVID period and so we had never met prior to that. The first year is always a little bit of an adjustment, but the second year was impressive because if you think about it the first year, she didn’t qualify for the NCAAs and this year she was third. And some people were saying that if the race was 10 meters more, she might’ve won it, so phenomenal performances by Margot and she’s set the bar high in both cross country and track.

Margot is one of a handful of skilled distance runners at UVa. I know you’ve wanted to continue strengthening that aspect of your track teams. How has that area developed?

We’re a sport of numbers and so if you look at the numbers, the men scored 44 points in the 800m and up, which is more than any other school in the ACC, so that’s a really good accomplishment for our guys’ side of it and we have a lot more to go, too. That’s not the ceiling for us. On the women’s side, you look at the scorers we had in the 800, 1,500 and we had one qualify for the NCAA in the 10,000, and I think based on our ninth-place finish in the women’s cross country championships, that our women are well on the way to doing something really special.

Those on the men’s side like Jack Eliason, Connor Murphy, Nate Mountain and Derek Johnson, how’ve they pushed each other to improve?

The best thing I can share is by example. And Jack Eliason, a local guy who breaks four minutes in the mile, comes back and finishes fourth in the 5,000 at the ACCs. He puts himself in position to potentially qualify for the NCAAs and though he fell a little short, with the progress he’s made over the last three years, I think Jack is one of our real leaders.

When you go back and look at the video of when he broke four minutes in the mile for the first time at UVa in one of our meets and watched the outpouring of affection that his teammates showed, it’s because he’s a leader and those leadership qualities have been sparked by Derek Johnson and Rohan Asfaw and people who have set the stage and have been the pioneers for our program.

What’s the toughest part in trying to have a well-rounded track & field program?

The biggest issue on the men’s side is that there are 12.6 scholarships for 44 people, so you have to divide them up, and UVa is an attractive university but there are other really good and attractive, really good universities. And I think the issue comes down to if you’re a very one-dimensional program that you can afford to put more of your scholarship funds into one area. But if you look at the best teams in the conference and the ones that finish in the top three or four, all are well-rounded programs.

Then, philosophically, I believe, it’s a great experience for throwers to interact with sprinters and sprinters to interact with distance runners and I think it’s a goal for me as a leader in the sport — and I’ve been in the sport a long time — and when I think about the sport of track & field, what’s hurt it, is the focus on one particular event area. And I think Virginia is a place where we can have a well-rounded program. So, the challenges are there and it’s mostly resources, but it’s worth whatever sacrifice one needs to make to go down that road and to have a well-rounded program.

With cross country, UVa will host the 2023 NCAA Championships at Panorama Farms. What’s the impact on the program?

It’s been a great partnership between the athletic department and the Murray Family out at Panorama Farms. The Murray Family has supported the UVa track and cross country program long before I arrived. And when I arrived at Virginia, one of the big goals I had was to host something really impactful and something the community can be involved with.

And the fact that we have a phenomenal athletic director [Carla Williams] with great leadership qualities and an outstanding president [Jim Ryan] who supports athletics and is a runner himself, and with people like Mark Lorenzoni, who rally the community around it, I think it’s going to be something spectacular to bring the best teams in the country here really three times this fall. It’ll be something special that’ll leave a lasting legacy.

What’s your expectations for hosting it?

I’ll go out on a limb. This will be well over 45 NCAA DI championships I’ve been part of, and I would say that I think with UVa and Panorama Farms, we have the goal of making this the very best one. The best experience for the student-athletes, the coaches, the spectators, the media and I think that our course has been devised to do that. And so not only do I expect it to be similar, I expect it to set the bar for future NCAA championships.

And I’ll say this, what I’ve found is you have tremendous leadership in Carla Williams, and what she does is many people talk a good talk, but when it comes to walking the walk, it’s not always the same. But what I’ve found with Carla, she’s been a phenomenal supporter for the first time since the first conversation I had with her to every single day and everything in between, so it’s difficult to find a program in which coaches can actually say that.

And finally, building off that. How significant were the logistics and planning for yourself, Carla and the rest of the athletic department administration in order to secure the NCAA Championships?

It was very difficult. We put that bid in the first year I arrived. Everybody kind of took a leap of faith because Virginia hadn’t hosted any championship final round of NCAA in any sport since 1987 for the cross country championships, and I was at Dartmouth at that time. It was a great meet and it was at Foxfield, the horse park. It was exciting and I remembered that, so when I arrived here we put the bid in. We competed against a lot of good teams, and now four years later, we’ve got the responsibility of hosting it. Lots of work has gone in, but we’ve got a lot of people on board from the visitor’s bureau, the athletic department, Panorama Farms, the local police, Mark and the running community, and we have many people who have bought in who want to make this something special.