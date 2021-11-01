Q&A: Mike Cation previews the Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger main draw

Who will be the last players standing when the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger concludes on Sunday?
There’s no better person to ask than Mike Cation, who has been broadcasting tennis specifically since 2013. The native of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, who used to work with the University of Illinois programs, has done Challengers, Grand Slams and Masters Series events.
With the first full day of main-draw matches of the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit — presented by Har-Tru — set to take place on Tuesday, Cation sat down for a little Q&A.
Question: Looking at the singles draw, who is playing the best right now and will have the best shots at winning the tournament?
Answer: This is always such a tricky question to answer! A lot of these players are coming straight from Las Vegas, and the move to an indoor facility can prove pretty tricky. You also have multiple former champions in action, including the top seed, Vasek Pospisil. I think it's going to be a tournament where a big hitter comes through, just the ability to get through the court quickly. One dark horse for me is Aleks Vukic. The Australian loves playing on slower indoor courts.
Q: As many fans are aware, Jack Sock has made some pretty good strides in his comeback. Do you think he’s close to being where he was before his injuries and can make it back into the upper echelon of the sport?
A: Jack has always been capable, and his talent has never been a question. Challengers have often been difficult for him, because of two reasons: 1. He knows he's capable of being top 10, and playing at a "lower level" is mentally a test. And 2. He often gets the best from younger players looking to prove themselves, trying to get that big win over a former top 10 player.
What's been most encouraging for me in Jack's comeback is that he's competing very, very well. It's not an easy road to travel to go from being completely unranked two years ago to where he's at now. Still some work to be done, but if he stays healthy, and continues to stay engaged mentally from match to match, he's definitely capable of being top 50 and beyond again.
Q: Any under-the-radar players who fans should keep an eye out for who you feel like is close to breaking through and becoming more of a name?
A: J.J. Wolf comes into Charlottesville after winning Las Vegas last week. He missed eight months due to hernia surgery, but will be top 100 in no time now that he's healthy. Emilio Nava is an intriguing prospect but might still be a couple years out. Stefan Kozlov has had an incredible second half of the year, and may finally be ready to get to the top 100 if he can stay healthy. And I mentioned Aleks Vukic earlier. He has two enormous weapons in a massive serve, and a dangerous forehand.
Q: Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, who starred at UVa, is a player fans here in Charlottesville like to keep tabs on (as is current UVa player Iñaki Montes, who also is in the main draw). How has he been playing?
A: Thai has certainly had his ups and down since the pandemic shutdown ended. I think you could argue he's one of the players who was affected the most by the shutdown, as he was playing some great tennis in February/March of last year. This summer, he's reached a few quarterfinals, but is yet to have that one deep run that can spearhead another run in the rankings. Maybe some home cooking will do him good!
Q: Any predictions on the doubles side?
A: Absolutely not! The great part about doubles in a Challenger event is that anything can happen at any time, especially with the no-ad scoring, and a match tiebreak for a third set. You definitely have some very fun matchups. The top quarter of our draw is loaded with Challenger titles left and right, including {William] Blumberg and [Brayden] Schnur, who won Las Vegas last week, against our defending champions from two years ago, [Mitchell] Krueger and [Blaz] Rola. And the "third" quarter, every team has a UVa tie. I'd love to see [Treat] Huey and [Freddie] Nielsen find a way through to the Final. That would make for a really fun Finals weekend. Also of note, Freddie Nielsen is one of three former Wimbledon champions in our draw, along with Sock and Pospisil.
Cation’s broadcasts from the Boar’s Head can be found on the USTA Pro Circuit website (https://www.usta.com/en/home/pro/pro-tennis-events/usta-pro-circuit-men-s-live-streaming.html), ATPTour.com, and livestream.com.