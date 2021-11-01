Q&A: Mike Cation previews the Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger main draw

A: Jack has always been capable, and his talent has never been a question. Challengers have often been difficult for him, because of two reasons: 1. He knows he's capable of being top 10, and playing at a "lower level" is mentally a test. And 2. He often gets the best from younger players looking to prove themselves, trying to get that big win over a former top 10 player.

What's been most encouraging for me in Jack's comeback is that he's competing very, very well. It's not an easy road to travel to go from being completely unranked two years ago to where he's at now. Still some work to be done, but if he stays healthy, and continues to stay engaged mentally from match to match, he's definitely capable of being top 50 and beyond again.

Q: Any under-the-radar players who fans should keep an eye out for who you feel like is close to breaking through and becoming more of a name?