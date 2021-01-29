Prep sports notebook: VISAA unveils plans for winter postseason events

On Thursday, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced detailed plans for its postseason basketball and indoor track events.
VISAA executive director Richard “Dick” Kemper Jr. said the VISAA’s track and field committee recommended a virtual indoor meet this winter. The VISAA End of Season Indoor Track & Field Invitational will allow athletes at all member schools to participate in the event.
“Our reason for not holding an in-person meet are primarily the need to wear masks and the few schools who appear to be participating in indoor track and field this winter,” Kemper said. “The reason we cannot hold a virtual state championship akin to swimming and diving is that not all indoor tracks are equivalent in terms of length, sharpness of turns, banked versus not banked, polar bear meets versus indoor meets, etc. Also, finding a space to host the event under the Governor’s restriction on number of participants/spectators in indoor spaces has been a challenge.”
Kemper noted that certificates will be awarded to the top three finishers in each event.
The VISAA state basketball tournament also will feature an invitational format because of the disparity in number of games schools from around the state have played. For example, locally, Blue Ridge School’s boys team played eight games prior to the winter break but have not returned to action since because the school is following an expanded mitigation plan that brings back students in intervals and quarantines them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Woodberry Forest and Miller School boys basketball teams have played less than a handful of games so far, while the Mavericks’ girls program opened its season on Thursday. Last weekend, St. Anne’s-Belfield announced its plan to return to the court next week for a modified season with 7-10 games for both boys and girls. Regents School's boys and girls basketball programs have played nearly 10 games apiece through January, while Covenant and Tandem Friends canceled their seasons.
That disparity has made Kemper and the VISAA look for other postseason options. Kemper said the league sent out surveys to its members schools to gauge interest in which programs were interested in still participating in an invitational tournament with expanded safety protocols.
These measures include requiring players to wear masks at all times during games, including during competition. Coaches, trainers and players on the bench still be required to wear face coverings at all times throughout the game. Another caveat to the state tournament is that players would be tested for COVID-19 the week of the tournament.
As of Wednesday night, Kemper said approximately 75 of the VISAA’s more than 90 member schools had responded to the survey. Invitations for the state tournament will be sent out on Monday. The state tournaments will be held at the higher seeds and all final championship games in boys and girls will be played at Benedictine in Richmond. The state tournament was split between Virginia State University (boys) and Richard Bland Community College (girls) last season.
“The survey will give us an idea of the schools that will participate and whether they favor testing,” Kemper said. “All schools that indicate they will participate in the tournament from the survey will be issued invitations. If testing is mandated, the schools are responsible for the cost of testing.”
Miller School athletic director James Braxton confirmed Friday that the Mavericks' boys and girls basketball programs plan on participating in the state invitational tournament.
“It gives us an opportunity to play more games and to compete against quality competition,” Braxton said.
Blue Ridge, the defending VISAA Division II state champion, also is expected to participate in the state invitational tournament. Woodberry Forest and Fork Union’s status are currently unknown.
Regents will participate in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics tournament. Like the VISAA, it will be an invitational.
The Lions are slated to have a first-round bye and tournament games will be played at the higher seeds through the state quarterfinals. Semifinal and championship games will be played at Ridgeview Christian School in Stuarts Draft.
One of the schools that has opted out of the VISAA state tournament is St. Anne’s-Belfield.
“We’ve been told that we won’t be playing in that,” STAB boys basketball coach Damin Altizer said. “It’s a school decision. We won’t play in anything or against anyone where testing isn’t mandated.”
VHSL swimming changes venue
Virginia High School League state swimming and diving championships will take place in different venues than previously planned next month.
The VHSL announced this week that the Christiansburg Aquatic Center will host the Class 1-2 and Class 3-4 swimming and diving championships for the 2021 season. Diving competitions will be held for all four classifications on Feb. 9. Class 1-2 will host its state championship meet on Feb. 11 and will be followed by Class 4 (Feb. 13) and Class 3 (Feb. 14).
In Class 5, the diving competition will take place Feb. 9 at Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford. The swimming portion of the state meet is slated for Feb. 12 at Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton.
Each meet will be a one-day event consisting of timed finals competition.