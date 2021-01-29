Prep sports notebook: VISAA unveils plans for winter postseason events

The Woodberry Forest and Miller School boys basketball teams have played less than a handful of games so far, while the Mavericks’ girls program opened its season on Thursday. Last weekend, St. Anne’s-Belfield announced its plan to return to the court next week for a modified season with 7-10 games for both boys and girls. Regents School's boys and girls basketball programs have played nearly 10 games apiece through January, while Covenant and Tandem Friends canceled their seasons.

That disparity has made Kemper and the VISAA look for other postseason options. Kemper said the league sent out surveys to its members schools to gauge interest in which programs were interested in still participating in an invitational tournament with expanded safety protocols.

These measures include requiring players to wear masks at all times during games, including during competition. Coaches, trainers and players on the bench still be required to wear face coverings at all times throughout the game. Another caveat to the state tournament is that players would be tested for COVID-19 the week of the tournament.