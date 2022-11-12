Prep roundup: Monticello's Bazil Mathes wins VHSL Class 3 state cross country championship

Bazil Mathes made a little history on Saturday in Salem.

The Monticello runner won the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championship in impressive fashion at Green Hill Park. The junior crossed the line in 15:25.97, well ahead of second-place finisher Isaac Lamprect of New Kent (15:42.83), to become the first Monticello runner in school to win a state cross country championship.

"The key to this race was feeling relaxed and controlled early on and not wasting energy," Mathes said.

Mathes' blue-ribbon performance was part of a big day for the Mustangs, who finished third in the boys team standings, the highest finish in school history. Creighton Doherty (17:13.31) and Ben Davis (17:13.86) finished 26th and 27th, respectively to give the Mustangs three top 30 finishers.

Lukas Muehlberg crossed the line in 17:22.75 to finish 39th, while Max Scharer came home in 51st in 17:49.54 for the Mustangs. After a season of hard work, Saturday was a fitting reward for Mathes and his teammates.

"It means a lot to win today because I got to see a season and beyond of hard work pay off," Mathes said. "It's almost like a payday or receiving a paycheck in running."

Monticello wasn't the only Central Virginia program that had a strong showing in Saturday's Class 3 boys race.

Charlottesville finished sixth in the team standings, led by Nathaniel McKee's 13th-place performance. The junior crossed the line in 16:42.75. Nathaniel Orban (17:15.09) finished 29th, while CHS teammate Luke Frank was 32nd in 17:16.80.

Warriors' season ends in state tourney

A magical season for the Western Albemarle volleyball team came to an end Saturday with a five-set loss to Dominion in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals in Crozet.

The Warriors finish their season with a 24-6 record.

Western dropped the first set before rallying to win the second set to tie the match at 1-1. Dominion answered by winning the third set, but again Western answered with a win in the fourth set to force a fifth and deciding set.

Dominion prevailed 15-11 in the fifth set to end a memorable campaign for the Warriors that included another Jefferson District title and the first regional championship in program history.

Davidson finishes sixth in Class 3 meet

Ryan Davidson shined in her first VHSL Class 3 state cross country meet on Saturday. The Monticello freshman crossed the line in 19:14.84 to finish sixth at Green Hill Park in Salem. Abingdon's Makaleigh Jessee won the race in 18:21.07.

Fluvanna County also had two runners earn top-30 finishes in the Class 3 state meet. Freshman Ruby Frazier was 24th in 20:19.25, while junior Sophie Farley crossed the line in 20:33.80 to finish 26th.

Western earns top-5 finishes

The Western Albemarle boys cross country team finished third in a highly competitive race in the VHSL Class 4 state championships at Oatlands in Leesburg. The Warriors finished with 75 points, finishing just behind state champion Blacksburg (64) and second-place John Handley (71 points).

Owen Shifflett was Western's top finisher, crossing the the line in 16:23:00 to place fourth. Nate Sullivan was 12th (16:47:00), Henry Kimbrough placed 16th (17:02.00) and Ben Amago came home in 19th (17:11.00) to give the Warriors four top 20 finishers.

In the Class 4 girls meet, Western Albemarle finished fifth with 135 points. Blacksburg (101 points) captured the team title.

Freshman Emma Schmitz was the Warriors' top finisher, placing 15th in 20:09.00. Teammate Grace Cook was 19th in 20:33.00, while Emerson Ritter crossed the line in 21:09.00 to finish 32nd.

Albemarle girls place third

The Albemarle girls cross country team raced to a third-place finish in the VHSL Class 5 state championships at Oatlands in Leesburg. The Patriots finished with 71 points, trailing state champion Deep Run (58 points) and second-place Glen Allen (64).

Albemarle had four runners finish in the top 25, led by Maddie Gypson, who was fourth in 19:45:00. Jenna Coleman was 10th in 20:46.00, while Hanna Guyton (21:11.00) and Eva Weaver (21:21) placed 21st and 23rd, respectively.

The Patriots' boys team also had a strong showing at the Class 5 state meet, finishing sixth. Kuyper DeBoer was Albemarle's top boys finisher, placing 20th in 17:31:00.

Madison's Griffon finishes sixth

Madison County's Aidan Griffin earned a sixth-place finish in the VHSL Class 2 state cross country championships in Salem. The junior crossed the line in 17:07.84 to lead the Mountaineers to a sixth-place finish in the team standings. His teammate, Evan Roberts, came home in 13th in 17:44.53 to give Madison two top-15 finishers.