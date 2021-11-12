Prep roundup: Monticello field hockey team falls in state semifinals

The Monticello field hockey team's season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to unbeaten Tabb in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals on Friday at Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers scored two goals in the second quarter, then added two more in the third quarter and a fifth goal in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Tabb's defense, which has allowed just eight goals this season, held Monticello's potent offense scoreless to earn its 15th shutout of the season.
Tabb, which improved to 21-0 with the win, advances to play Poquoson in Saturday's state championship game.
Monticello, which was making its first state semifinal appearance since 2005, concludes its season with a 15-6 record.
Covenant falls in state semis
One of the most memorable seasons in Covenant volleyball history came to an end Friday when a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Peninsula Catholic in the VISAA Division II state semifinals at The Steward School in Richmond.
Peninsula Catholic started the match strong, earning a 25-9 win in the first set. Covenant, the No. 4 seed in the state tournament, kept things a little more competitive in the second set, but the Knights still came away with a 25-16 victory. Peninsula Catholic closed things out with a 25-7 win in the third set.
The Eagles finish the season with an 18-2 record and a Blue Ridge Conference championship.
Peninsula Catholic advances to Saturday's state championship match, where they will face Tidewater Conference rival Nansemond-Suffolk.
Warriors' season ends
The Western Albemarle volleyball team's season concluded Friday night with a 3-0 loss to defending state champion Loudoun County in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals.
The loss ended a memorable season for the Warriors, who went undefeated against Jefferson District competition and earned a state tournament berth for the first time since 2010.
Western will say goodbye to eight seniors on this year's roster: Aly McWilliams, Grace Boitnott, Ellie Boitnott, Macy Miller, Emma Shifflett, Bella Tesoriere, Brooke Chavez and Hannah Varner.
Brown signs with Syracuse
Blue Ridge School forward Maliq Brown made his commitment to the Syracuse men's basketball program official on Friday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Orange.
Brown signed his letter while surrounded by family and friends during a signing ceremony at Blue Ridge on Friday morning.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for the Barons last season en route to being named the Central Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Brown, a Culpeper native, is ranked the seventh best player in Virginia by 247sports.