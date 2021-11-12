Prep roundup: Monticello field hockey team falls in state semifinals

The Monticello field hockey team's season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to unbeaten Tabb in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals on Friday at Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers scored two goals in the second quarter, then added two more in the third quarter and a fifth goal in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Tabb's defense, which has allowed just eight goals this season, held Monticello's potent offense scoreless to earn its 15th shutout of the season.

Tabb, which improved to 21-0 with the win, advances to play Poquoson in Saturday's state championship game.

Monticello, which was making its first state semifinal appearance since 2005, concludes its season with a 15-6 record.

Covenant falls in state semis

One of the most memorable seasons in Covenant volleyball history came to an end Friday when a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Peninsula Catholic in the VISAA Division II state semifinals at The Steward School in Richmond.