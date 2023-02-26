The Madison County boys basketball team has been on a roll as of late. The Mountaineers have not lost a game since late January and recently won the Bull Run District Tournament championship.

On Saturday night, Madison County added some more hardware to its trophy case.

The Mountaineers used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Strasburg and win the Region 2B championship at Shenandoah University in Winchester.

Madison (22-6) took a 32-30 lead into the fourth quarter, but pulled away from there, outscoring the Rams 18-9 in the final stanza to capture the regional crown.

Seth McLearen scored 14 points to lead the Mountaineers. Bryce Breeden added nine points, while Billy Acton chipped in eight points for Madison.

The Mountaineers will take on Brunswick in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals later this week.

VHSL state tournaments

Madison is one of four Central Virginia public school basketball teams that will be competing in VHSL state tournaments this week.

The Western Albemarle boys basketball team, which lost to E.C. Glass in the Region 4D championship game, will travel to Tuscarora for the Class 4 state quarterfinals.

The William Monroe boys, who fell to Skyline in the Region 3B championship game, will play in the the Class 3 state tournament this week. The Greene Dragons' quarterfinal opponent is to be determined.

The Louisa County girls, who lost to Pulaski in the Region 4D championship game, will travel to Tuscarora for the Class 4 state quarterfinals.

VISAA state tournaments

Central Virginia will be well represented in the VISAA state basketball tournaments this week.

St. Anne's-Belfield is the No. 2 seed in the Division I boys tournament and will get a first-round bye. The Saints will host either Bishop Ireton or Trinity Episcopal in a state quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Blue Ridge also earned a first-round bye in the Division I boys tournament. The Barons are the No. 4 seed and will host either Bishop O'Connell or St. Christopher's on Wednesday. Woodberry Forest is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 seed Cape Henry Collegiate in a first-round matchup on Tuesday. Paul VI is the No. 1 seed.

Miller is the No. 3 seed in the Division II boys tournament and has a first-round bye. The Mavericks will host either North Cross or Norfolk Collegiate in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday. Highland is the No. 1 seed.

The Miller girls also will host a state quarterfinal game on Wednesday. The Mavericks are the No. 2 seed in the Division II tournament and will take on the winner of Tuesday's first-round matchup between Covenant and Atlantic Shores. Virginia Academy is the No. 1 seed.

STAB is the No. 2 seed in the Division I girls tournament and will host either Potomac or Collegiate on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Paul VI is the No. 1 seed.