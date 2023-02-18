Bryce Breeden scored 21 points to lead the Madison County boys basketball team to a 52-42 victory over Strasburg in the Bull Run District championship game.

Billy Acton added 10 points, while Seth McLearen chipped in nine for the Mountaineers (19-6), which avenged a two-point loss to Strasburg during the regular season.

Aidan Foster and Max Lohr each finished with four points for Madison, which advances to the Region 2B Tournament.

WESTERN ALBEMARLE 65, SALEM 38: Joshua Sime finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Warriors to a convincing win in the Region 4D quarterfinals. Wes Gobble added 14 points and James Dahl finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Western, which hosts Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D semifinals on Tuesday.

ALBEMARLE 81, WILLIAM FLEMING 55: Ben Wesson scored 21 points and dished out four assists for the Patriots. Carter Wesson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while La'mari Parler had 14 points and three assists for Albemarle, which travels to Patrick Henry (Roanoke) on Monday for the Region 5D sub-regional final.

WILLIAM MONROE 87, CULPEPER 48: Brady Lam recorded a double-double, finishing with 33 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Greene Dragons to a convincing win in the Region 3B quarterfinals. Tucker Shifflett tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Parker Hildebrand had 10 points and three assists for William Monroe, which travels to Meridian on Tuesday for the regional semifinals.

Girls basketball

LOUISA 75, HALIFAX 34: Sylvie Jackson had a quadruple double, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals to lead the Lions to a convincing win. Janie Smith added 18 points and Ella Jackson chipped in 17 points for Louisa, which will host Salem in the Region 4D semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

WILLIAM MONROE 57, JAMES MONROE 43: Ella Weaver had a triple double, finishing with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Greene Dragons to victory. Kayla Britton had 12 points, while Karlee Martin tallied 11 points for William Monroe, who travel to Meridian on Tuesday for the Region 3B semifinals.

SALEM 43, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 37: The Warriors' season came to an end with a loss to the Spartans in the Region 4D quarterfinals. Emma Schmitz led Western Albemarle with 12 points.