A key to making a championship run is getting hot at the right time and having a little good fortune along the way.

The red-hot Albemarle boys soccer team made its own luck Thursday night in a 2-1 overtime victory over Riverside in the Region 5D championship game.

After conceding a late goal in regulation that forced overtime, Leo Duran sent the AHS faithful home happy with a goal in the first five-minute overtime session to secure a regional championship for the Patriots and extend their winning streak to five in a row.

“The goal meant everything to me,” Duran said. “After Johnny [Biediger] scored for us, I was certain we had the game wrapped up. It was unlucky that they scored right after, but we knew what we had to do and we went out and did our job.”

Goals were hard to come by for most of the match, but Biediger finally broke the deadlock when headed home a corner from Tilman Sherwood with less than two minutes to play to give Albemarle a 1-0 lead.

The advantage would be short-lived. Riverside netted the equalizer in the waning seconds of stoppage time to force overtime. Despite the disappointment, the Patriots didn’t panic and went to work in the extra session. Duran latched on to a cross from Mason Fischer to give Albemarle the lead once again.

“When I saw Mason out wide, I saw him lock down and I knew I had to go in and stick a foot, or any part of my body to get either a cross or a goal,” Duran said. “My reaction after was pure joy. I couldn’t believe I had just scored a possible game-winning goal in front of everyone, since we were playing at home.”

The Patriots played lockdown defense for the remainder of overtime, including a huge clearance from Jacob Brazie late in the second session, to secure the win.

Albemarle advances to next week’s state tournament and will host either Douglas Freeman or Deep Run in the quarterfinals. Duran and his teammates are excited for another home game.

“[Thursday’s] game meant everything because we knew we would have another chance to play on our home turf, which meant everything to the seniors and I included,” he said. “I love this team and all the people that came our to support us.”

Louisa baseball falls in final

The Louisa County baseball team’s quest for a regional championship came to a screeching halt Thursday night at the hands of Amherst senior pitcher Nick Dawson.

The Bridgewater College commit scattered seven hits and struck out four en route to a complete-game shutout to lead Amherst a 6-0 win in the Region 4D championship game.

Louisa’s Jacob Fifer matched Dawson pitch for pitch through the first three innings before the Lancers’ bats came to life in the fourth. The senior allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out four in 3 1/3 innings of work.

Jayden Davis and Blake Mays delivered RBI singles to ignite the Amherst rally, then the Lancers tacked on two more runs later in the inning on two walks, a groundout and an error.

“Offensively, Amherst kept pressure on us all night with their run game and that was a big difference in the game,” Louisa County coach Kevin Fisher said. “They scored three runs and we made two errors and one mental error on defense that led to three unearned runs. We had a hard time getting a lead-off runner most of the night. They made all the plays defensively and made it tough for us to get going offensively.”

The Lions loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning, but Dawson was able to pitch out of trouble to secure the shutout.

Jayden Thompson and Fifer each had two hits to lead the Lions. Daniel Leale, Cody Pomarnke and Levi Wilson each added single hits for Louisa County, which still advances to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 4 tournament. The Lions will travel to either James Wood or Tuscarora on Tuesday for a quarterfinal game.

Fisher said his team will be ready.

“We are just taking it one game at a time and trying to enjoy every moment we can together,” he said. “We are a tight group and well all are just doing everything we can to continue to play for each other.”

Fluvanna baseball topped by defending champs

The Flucos’ magical run through the regional playoff hit a snag Thursday night when they dropped a 7-2 decision to reigning VHSL Class 3 state champion Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.

The Bulldogs built a 4-0 lead through three innings and never looked back en route to another Region 3C championship.

“LCA has an exceptionally talented high school baseball team,” Fluvanna County baseball coach Joel Ward said. “They are very deep with respect to quality arms on the bump. They have talented hitters that understand the strike zone and are very tough outs. They are undefeated for a reason. That said, the hardest thing to do in a baseball season is go the distance undefeated.”

Ward said the key stat in Thursday’s game was the Flucos’ struggles with putting the bat on the ball regularly.

“We preach five strikeouts or less and your team is supposed to win 88% of the time,” he said. “They had five, we had 10. You just have to put the ball in play and good things will happen for you offensively. LCA was very aggressive on the basepaths and got us timed up a little too much.”

Fluvanna County advances to next week’s VHSL Class 3 state tournament. They will travel to either Cave Spring or Abingdon on Tuesday. Ward, who guided the Flucos to a state title in 2019, is happy to be back.

“We feel blessed to be playing this late in the year,” Ward said. “We are quite young at a number of positions. This will be a great experience for our younger players to build on.”