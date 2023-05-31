Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Charlottesville and Monticello boys soccer teams will be playing in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament, but first the Jefferson District rivals will face off for a regional championship.

The Black Knights and Mustangs secured their spots in the Region 3C championship game and the state tournament with wins in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

CHS cruised to a 3-0 victory over Turner Ashby. Angus Munro, Thimson Duolo and Matteo Erazo each scored goals for the Black Knights, while Eddison Duolo and Rocco Fleming each tallied an assist. Charlottesville goalkeeper Jacob Engel finished with a clean sheet and saved a penalty kick with 13 minutes left in the match.

Monticello moved on to the regional final thanks to a penalty kick shootout win over No. 1 seed Spotswood. The Mustangs got on the board first in regulation on a Will Acgtblu goal, but the Trailblazers converted a penalty kick to force overtime.

After the extra session went scoreless, the match went to penalty kicks, where Monticello prevailed. Seth Winchel made the clinching penalty kick for the Mustangs, who will face the Black Knights in the regional final on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Monticello boys tennis wins regional title

The Monticello boys tennis team captured the Region 3C championship on Tuesday with a 5-3 win over Liberty Christian Academy.

The No. 2 seed Mustangs split the singles matches 3-3 with the top-seeded Bulldogs, then got doubles wins from the teams of Luca Bonfigli/J.B. Belmares and Alex Trout/Jackson Landen to clinch the match and the regional title.

Not long ago, playing a match — much less winning a championship — would have been a stretch for Monticello, which was down to just two players six years ago. Now the program boasts 23 players, many of whom are playing tennis for the first time.

Louisa baseball earns state berth

The Louisa County baseball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in nearly a decade. The Lions punched their ticket to the VHSL Class 4 tournament with a 4-1 win over Blacksburg on Tuesday in the Region 4D semifinals.

Rocco Kenny finished with two hits, two RBI and a run scored for the Lions, who will face Amherst in the regional championship game on Thursday. Shane Dankum, Landon Wilson and Levin Wilson also finished with two hits for Louisa, which finished with 10 hits as a team.

Dankum also tossed a complete-game gem on the mound, limiting Blacksburg to four hits and one run while striking out five.

Albemarle boys soccer advances in PKs

The Albemarle boys soccer team secured its spot in the VHSL Class 5 state tournament with a thrilling win over Independence in a penalty kick shootout in the Region 5D semifinals on Tuesday.

After a scoreless regulation and overtime, the game went to penalty kicks. Both teams converted all five of their initial penalty kicks, sending the shootout to a sudden-victory format.

Both teams converted their sixth and seventh penalty kicks before Albemarle goalkeeper Joseph Stein came up with a big save, giving the Patriots a chance to win it. But AHS was unable to capitalize and the shootout went to a ninth round of penalty kicks.

Stein came up with another big save for Albemarle, setting the stage for Luke McClung, who calmly sank his penalty kick to send the Patriots through the regional championship game. Albemarle will host Riverside in the title game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Louisa softball reaches final

The Louisa County softball team earned a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament with a 6-1 win over Blacksburg on Tuesday in the Region 4D semifinals.

The Lions blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning. Savannah Bragg got the big inning started with a double to left field. She later scored on an RBI single from Alyssa Hopkins. After Hopkins’ hit, Emily Gillespie reached on an error, then Lauren Goodman singled to load the bases. Emily Chisholm hit a fly ball to shallow right field that the Blacksburg second baseman was unable to bring in, allowing three Louisa runs to score.

That was more than enough run support for Gillespie, who allowed just two hits and one run while striking out eight for Louisa, which hosts Halifax in the regional championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Western wins singles, doubles titles

Days after winning the Region 4D team title, members Western Albemarle boys tennis team captured regional singles and doubles titles on Tuesday.

Gordon Fairborn earned a 7-6, 6-0 win over Jefferson Forest’s Jack Riordan in the singles final. Fairborn won all three of his regional singles matches in straight sets. His teammates, Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa, captured the regional doubles title in impressive fashion with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Salem’s Drew Perez and Joren Poush in the final.