Prep roundup: Albemarle swimmers bring home titles in Class 5 state meet

Teddy Cross won two individual state titles to lead the Albemarle swimming and diving team to a strong performance at the VHSL Class 5 state meet on Saturday in Stafford.

Cross swam to state championships in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke for the Patriots, who got stellar efforts from their individual swimmers and relay teams.

Albemarle started the finals on a high note in 200-yard medley relay, finishing second in the boys race while winning the state title in the girls race.

David King gave the Patriots some key points with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle and a sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle.

Grey Davis and Cameron Smith, who were both part of the Patriots’ state championship 200 medley relay team, had strong showings in the 200 individual medley. Davis earned a second-place finish, while Smith finished sixth. Davis also finished second in the 100 backstroke.

Avery Huang and Sophia Yu both earned top-10 finishes in the 100 butterfly, finishing fifth and ninth, respectively. Melissa Alms and Sara Wells gave Albemarle two more top-10 finishers in the 500 free, placing ninth and 10th, respectively.

Eve Czirjak and Cameron Smith finished fourth and ninth, respectively, in the girls 100 breaststroke, while Josh Hodges finished eighth in the boys 100 breaststroke.

Albemarle capped the meet with fourth-place finishes in the girls 400 freestyle relay and boys 400 freestyle relay.

Woodberry wins indoor title

The Woodberry Forest indoor track and field team won the VISAA state championship in dominating fashion on Saturday.

The Tigers finished the meet with 185 points, more than 100 points better than second-place Collegiate (57) and third-place Fork Union Military Academy (52.5).

Albert Asare had a memorable day for Woodberry, winning individual state championships in the 55-meter dash (6.51), 300 (35.5) and 55 hurdles (7.57).

Ferenc Kovacs, who won a VISAA state cross country title in the fall, won state titles in the 1,000 (2:35.73) and 1,600 (4:23.87) to go along with a second-place finish in the 3,200 (9:15.90).

Jaden Ferguson shined in the field events for the Tigers, capturing state championships in the high jump (6-04.00), long jump (23-02.75) and triple jump (45-10.50).

Walt Bannerman won the state pole vault title for Woodberry after clearing 14-6, while Rodney Lora captured the shot put championship with a throw of 55-08.75.

Rogers, Burch place second

Orange County wrestler Waylon Rogers and Western Albemarle grappler Joey Burch both earned runner-up finishes at the VHSL Class 4 state wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Rogers finished second in the 106-pound weight class. He lost by decision to Loudoun County’s Bryson Rios in the state championship match.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Rogers defeated John Handley’s Hayden Thompson by fall in the quarterfinals, then defeated Atlee’s Eric Ludwig by fall to reach the championship match.

Burch earned a second-place finish in the 170-pound weight class after losing by decision to Great Bridge’s Noah Lawrence in the championship match. Burch opened the meet with a win by fall over Loudoun County’s Santi DeCastro, then he earned another win by fall over Warhill’s Dillon Fitzpatrick. He reached the championship match with a 4-2 decision over Liberty (Bealeton) grappler Royce Hall.

Two Eagles finish fourth

Two Covenant wrestlers earned fourth-place finishes at the VISAA state championships on Saturday. Matthew Knowles earned a fourth-place finish in the 113-pound weight class, while John Gayle placed fourth in the 132-pound weight class. Carter White finished eighth in the heavyweight division for the Eagles.