La'mari Parler scored 18 points to lead the Albemarle boys basketball team to a 68-62 victory over rival Western Albemarle on Friday night.

The victory gives the Patriots (18-2, 11-1 Jefferson District) a one-game lead over the Warriors (17-3, 10-2) in the race for the district regular season title with two games to go.

Albemarle's final two district games are against Louisa County (Monday) and Orange County (Wednesday), while Western wraps up with games against Fluvanna (Monday) and Goochland (Wednesday).

Carter Wesson finished with 11 points and three rebounds, Christian Humes had 11 points and five assists and Benny Koutone tallied 10 points, five rebounds and two steals to give Albemarle four players in double figures.

The Patriots also got solid outings from Ben Wesson (nine points, four rebounds, three steals) and Noah Grevious (seven points, four rebounds, four steals).

Western Albemarle bounced back from Friday's loss with a 56-39 win over William Fleming on Saturday. Wes Gobble scored 18 points, while Lewey Childers chipped in 17 points for the Warriors.

STAB 70, WOODBERRY FOREST 39: Desmond Roberts scored 21 points to lead the Saints to a convincing victory. Roberts went 8-for-11 from the field, including a 3-for-5 mark from 3-point range for STAB (19-3, 8-1 Prep League). He also grabbed four rebounds and snagged a pair of steals.

Carter Lang had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Chance Mallory added 10 points and eight assists in a winning effort. John St. Germain and Gabriel D’Alessandro scored nine points apiece, while Austin Williford chipped in seven points and five rebounds for STAB, which travels to St. Christopher's on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE 62, MONTICELLO 47: Keyshawn Hill had 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks to lead the Black Knights to a win over their cross-town rivals.

Luka Matic added 14 points, and six rebounds, while Aiden Yates chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists for CHS (10-9, 7-5 Jefferson District), which travels to Orange County on Monday. Monticello (5-15, 4-8) travels to Goochland on Monday.

Girls

LOUISA COUNTY 57, FLUVANNA COUNTY 49: Sylvie Jackson finished with 29 points to help the Lions remain unbeaten in Jefferson District play. Jackson also snagged five steals for Louisa (17-2, 12-0 district).

Ella Jackson added 17 points and six rebounds, while Janie Smith had a double-double (11 points and 16 rebounds) for the Lions, who travel to Albemarle on Monday.

Fluvanna (14-6, 9-2) hosts Western Albemarle on Monday.

WESTERN ALBEMARLE 49, ALBEMARLE 45 (OT): Kate Voelmle scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help the Warriors prevail over the Patriots in overtime. After being held to two points in the first half, Voelmle scored 19 points in the second half and overtime.

Caroline Centofante finished with seven points, four rebounds and two steals, Ava Ewen tallied six points, four assists and four steals and Taylor Florin chipped in six points, six rebounds and two assists for Western (13-6, 7-5), which travels to Fluvanna on Monday.

Marieme Wade scored 11 points to lead Albemarle (7-13, 5-7), which travels to Louisa County on Monday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE 49, MONTICELLO 45: Avery Stavitski scored 13 points and Rayquel Allen added 12 points to lead the Black Knights past the Mustangs. Lanyah Cabell and Elaina Pierce finished with eight points each for Charlottesville (11-9, 8-6 Jefferson District), which hosts Orange County on Monday.