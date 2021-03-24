Prep notebook: St. Anne's-Belfield athletic director stepping down

St. Anne's-Belfield is in the market for a new athletic director.

The Charlottesville school announced Wednesday that Dewayne Robinson, who has been the athletic director at STAB for nearly six years, is leaving to "pursue opportunities in Washington, D.C."

Over the past 12 months, Robinson has guided the Saints' athletic department through a series of challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the cancellation of the entire 2020 spring sports season.

The challenges have continued during the 2020-21 athletic year. STAB's varsity boys and girls basketball programs both were unable to play games this season, while the STAB football team was only able to play one game this season due to the virus.

Current STAB Associate Director of Athletics Mary Blake, who has been at the school for 34 years and served in a variety of roles, will serve as the interim athletic director beginning on April 1. According to STAB, Blake is not interested in taking over the role permanently.

“This is an exciting chance for new leadership to make their mark,” Blake said in a release. “I’m excited to help support them carry out a new vision and continue supporting our students.”