Prep notebook: St. Anne's-Belfield athletic director stepping down

St. Anne's-Belfield is in the market for a new athletic director.
The Charlottesville school announced Wednesday that Dewayne Robinson, who has been the athletic director at STAB for nearly six years, is leaving to "pursue opportunities in Washington, D.C."
Over the past 12 months, Robinson has guided the Saints' athletic department through a series of challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the cancellation of the entire 2020 spring sports season.
The challenges have continued during the 2020-21 athletic year. STAB's varsity boys and girls basketball programs both were unable to play games this season, while the STAB football team was only able to play one game this season due to the virus.
Current STAB Associate Director of Athletics Mary Blake, who has been at the school for 34 years and served in a variety of roles, will serve as the interim athletic director beginning on April 1. According to STAB, Blake is not interested in taking over the role permanently.
“This is an exciting chance for new leadership to make their mark,” Blake said in a release. “I’m excited to help support them carry out a new vision and continue supporting our students.”
St. Anne’s-Belfield announced Wednesday that The Finney Search Group will lead the school's search for a new athletic director. The search firm will be taking applications for the job until April 30. STAB expects to have its new athletic director hired by June. According to Wednesday's release, the school is looking for an AD who can take the Saints' athletic program to the "next level."
“We want our athletics program to be transformational, not transactional,” STAB Head of School Autumn A. Graves said in a release. “Sports, and beyond that, physical activity, teamwork, resilience, mindfulness, grace in both winning and losing — they are all a vital part of a robust K12 education. Our next athletics director will have a full understanding of the role athletics can play in a child’s physical and mental well-being, especially in the time of COVID.”
William Monroe football season ends
The William Monroe High School football team's season is ending early due to COVID-19 issues.
In an email to parents on Wednesday, William Monroe principal Katie Brunelle wrote that a member of the Greene Dragons' football team has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
"My initial reaction was a sinking feeling in my stomach for our seniors," William Monroe coach Jon Rocha said of receiving the news. "They were part of a great season last year and the team was really coming around and could make a good push to the playoffs with the last two games coming up. The defense had not given up a point in the last six quarters and offense was starting to roll."
William Monroe was able to play four games this season, finishing with a 2-2 record. In their most recent game this past Saturday, the Greene Dragons defeated Warren County 21-0. William Monroe was scheduled to host Northwestern District foe Central (Woodstock) on Saturday.
The cancellation of the remainder of the football season is the latest challenge created by COVID-19 for the William Monroe athletic department, which also saw its boys and girls basketball seasons cut short by the virus.
"We have seven players from basketball and the same thing happened to them earlier this year," Rocha said. "You could see the air just come right out of them."