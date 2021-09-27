Prep golf roundup: Monticello secures state tournament berth

PALMYRA — Curt Huffman felt there was something special about this year’s Monticello golf team as they prepared for Monday’s Region 3C tournament at Lake Monticello Golf Course.
The senior captain showcased that magic with an 84 to help the Mustangs secure a berth in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.
“We really didn’t have a chance any other year,” Huffman said. “This year, we felt pretty good. We had the confidence coming in, so it feels pretty good.”
Huffman had an up-and-down day on the links, but had faith that his teammates would step up.
“I felt pretty good on the front nine. I came in 4 over, but on the back nine, I started off pretty bad,” Huffman said. “I knew my teammates were going to have to help us out and they did it.”
Monticello (363) narrowly edged Staunton (365) and Rockbridge (367) to secure the final state tournament berth.
Bailey Bush shot an 89 for the Mustangs, including a 40 on the front 9. Spencer Ratliff followed with a 91 and Jack Eberl added a 99 on a very challenging course.
Spotswood (335) was crowned team champions, while individual medalist honors went to Charlottesville’s Preston Burton.
Burton, who missed out on qualifying for the state tournament last year by one stroke, carded an even-par 72 to best the field by four strokes and become the first regional golf champion in CHS history.
“At Lake Monticello, I know this course pretty well,” Burton said. “I’ve played this course many times, I know where to hit it and where to be on the greens. That was something I factored when I played today, so that helped out a lot.”
Burton was 3-under-par through the first eight holes, but had a bogey on the final hole to finish the round with a 72.
“My irons were feeling pretty good,” Burton said. “I was hitting fairways and putting it in good spots on the green, which is important out here. I made a long putt on [Hole No. 8], so that helped a lot.”
All in all, the Region 3C Golfer of the Year was happy with his performance.
“I’m not upset with my round,” Burton said. “I would’ve like to have not bogeyed the final hole and be under par, but even par here is fine with me. It’s tough, especially today.”
Team-wise, Charlottesville finished fifth overall with a cumulative score of 385. Ben Ewing shot a 94 for the Black Knights, followed by Griffth Walts (105) and Hayden Hedges (119).
Individually, Fluvanna County had three golfers turn in strong efforts.
Killian Donnelly shook off a rough first nine holes to finish with the top score among individuals with an 81. Mason Chiovara carded an 88 and teammate Cohn Purviance finished with a 91.
Madison wins regional title
Jackson Taylor led the Madison County golf team to the Region 2C tournament championship on Monday at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.
Taylor carded a 78 to lead the Mountaineers. Cai Clark posted a score of 81, followed by James Tanner (85) and Tucker Brockman (93).
Dean Breeden shot a 95 and Colton Henry finished with a 105 as the Mountaineers advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Dorah earns medalist honors
Addie Doroh continues to amaze during her first season of high school golf.
The freshman standout shot a 73, including 2-under par on the back 9, to take home individual medalist honors for Albemarle during Monday’s sub-regional tournament at Heritage Oaks.
Hayden Cook shot an 87 for the Patriots, followed by Michael Wombacher (89), and Conner Mason (96) as Albemarle finished second with a score of 345 behind Patrick Henry-Roanoke (305). Both teams advance to Thursday’s Region 5D tournament.
Ryan Bersuader shot a 97 and Ben Mackey shot a 99 for the Patriots.
Western finishes third
The Western Albemarle golf team finished third in the Region 4D tournament on Monday. The Warriors finished with a team total of 305. Blacksburg (287) won the regional title, followed by Salem (295).