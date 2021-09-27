Prep golf roundup: Monticello secures state tournament berth

“At Lake Monticello, I know this course pretty well,” Burton said. “I’ve played this course many times, I know where to hit it and where to be on the greens. That was something I factored when I played today, so that helped out a lot.”

Burton was 3-under-par through the first eight holes, but had a bogey on the final hole to finish the round with a 72.

“My irons were feeling pretty good,” Burton said. “I was hitting fairways and putting it in good spots on the green, which is important out here. I made a long putt on [Hole No. 8], so that helped a lot.”

All in all, the Region 3C Golfer of the Year was happy with his performance.

“I’m not upset with my round,” Burton said. “I would’ve like to have not bogeyed the final hole and be under par, but even par here is fine with me. It’s tough, especially today.”

Team-wise, Charlottesville finished fifth overall with a cumulative score of 385. Ben Ewing shot a 94 for the Black Knights, followed by Griffth Walts (105) and Hayden Hedges (119).

Individually, Fluvanna County had three golfers turn in strong efforts.