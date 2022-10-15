Prep football roundup: Woodberry Forest tops St. Christopher's for fourth straight win

The Woodberry Forest football team extended its winning streak to four in a row Saturday afternoon with a decisive 27-6 victory over Virginia Prep League rival St. Christopher’s.

Landon Ellis rushed for three touchdowns and Christian Edlund booted a pair of field goals as the Tigers continued to impress on both sides of the ball.

Coach Jackson Matteo’s team fell behind 6-0 in the first half but regained the lead just before intermission on a 12-yard touchdown run from Ellis to take a 7-6 lead.

Woodberry (5-1) scored on its first three possessions of the second half and the defense pitched a shutout over the final 24 minutes to secure another win.

Ellis punched it in from four years out on the opening drive of the second half to put the Tigers up 14-6. Later in the quarter, the senior showcased his game-breaker traits with a 45-yard touchdown run on a draw play to make it a two-possession game.

Edlund made the most of his opportunities in the kicking game, booting field goals of 36 and 33 yards in the final frame.

Defensively, Rodney Lora tallied three quarterback sacks to anchor the defensive unit. The Tigers also had two interceptions in the second half to secure the win.

Goochland 42, Monticello 14

The Monticello football team rode the momentum of last week’s victory over Fluvanna into the first half of Friday's matchup with Goochland, scoring a pair of first half touchdowns to build a 14-0 lead at intermission.

But the Bulldogs responded with 42 unanswered points in the final 24 minutes, including a 28-point outburst in the third quarter, to secure a 42-14 home win.

Jamason Pryor carried 30 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead Goochland. Blayke Flaherty added 29 yards and another touchdown, while Nikolai Cotner recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score on special teams.

It was all Monticello in the first half as Lisaad Rose capped a strong first quarter possession with a 2-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 8:54 left in the quarter. The Mustangs extended the advantage in the second when D’Rhon Jackson hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Matt Dixon to build a 14-0 lead at intermission.

The Goochland comeback started early in the third as Pryor ripped off an 18-yard touchdown run. Less than two minutes later, the Bulldogs' special teams tied the game when Cotner pounced on a loose ball in the end zone to tie the game at 14-14.

Goochland continued to pound the rock on the ground in the third. Flaherty bulled his way in from a yard out and Pryor added a 13-yard run to stretch the lead to 28-14 with 2:42 left in the third.

Pryor tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs of 16 and 5 yards to cap the scoring.

Selorm Kartey rushed for 123 yards on 10 carries and Ezekiel Pour added 47 yards on three carries to lead Monticello. Matt Dixon completed 9-of-30 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. D'Rhon Jackson was the primary target through the air, finishing with five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Catholic 38, STAB 32

Ethan Horner threw four touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough for St. Anne’s-Belfield, which dropped a 38-32 road decision to Catholic in Virginia Beach.

Braden White caught two touchdown passes for the Saints and Chance Mallory also hauled in a pair of scoring strikes to spotlight a balanced attack. Hudson Toll also found the end zone with a short touchdown run in the loss.

Defensively, Toll forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one to lead STAB. Austin Williford also forced a fumble and blocked two extra-point attempts. Mallory chipped in an interception.

Brentsvile 55, William Monroe 14

Brentsville District scored early and often in a 55-14 victory over William Monroe. The Tigers (6-1) turned first-half turnovers by the Greene Dragons into touchdowns as they cruised to a big Northwestern District win.

They scored off a fumble on their first drive of the game and added another score off an interception for a 21-0 lead. Brentsville recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and capitalized with another score to build a 28-0 lead.

William Monroe (1-6) tried to make a game of it late in the half when quarterback Davien Griffieth scored on the ground with 38.1 seconds left to trim the lead to 35-7 at intermission.

The rally would be short-lived as the Tigers tallied three more touchdowns over the final two quarters to put the game away.

Jackson Wood added a short touchdown run late in the third quarter for the Greene Dragons.

Strasburg 42, Madison County 14

Ryan Roller ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Strasburg extended its winning streak to six in a row with an impressive home victory over Madison County.

The senior quarterback set the stage early with a 21-yard touchdown run on its first possession to build a 6-0 lead. Madison County countered with a scoring drive of its own on the first possession. Quarterback Wade Fox capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to give MCHS a 7-6 lead.

The Mountaineers tried to catch Strasburg napping with on onside kick, but Strasburg recovered. The Rams capitalized on the short field as Roller rumbled 41 yards for a touchdown to regain the lead, 14-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

Roller found Walker Conrad on a 15-yard touchdown strike midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-7. The duo connected again just before halftime, this time with a 14-yard strike with 27 seconds left to build a 28-7 halftime lead.

Madison County regained some momentum to start the second half when Wyatt Tompkins had a 30-yard scoop and score to cut the lead to 28-14.

That would be as close as the Mountaineers would get. Roller scored from 13 yards out to push the lead to 35-14 with 2:15 left in the third quarter. The senior quarterback tacked on a 15-yard run with 6:07 in the game to put the game out of reach.

Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6

DaVeon Rose had eight carries for 112 yards and a touchdown for Nelson County during its loss at Appomattox. Rose also had an interception on defense for the Governors. Colton Baker and Demetrius Bell also picked off passes for the Nelson County defense.

The game was called with about three minutes left in the third quarter after a number of injuries accumulated for Nelson County, which dropped to 1-6 on the season.​

Atlantic Shores 43, Blue Ridge 34

Camden Brewer and Malachi Terrell each scored two touchdowns for Blue Ridge, but it wasn’t enough in a home loss to Atlantic Shores Christian.

The Seahawks used big plays in both the running and passing games to keep the Barons’ defense at bay for most of the game. Atlantic Shores (6-1) scored to first quarter rushing touchdowns to build a 14-0 lead before Blue Ridge’s offense got going.

Brewer scored around right tackle early in the second quarter to trim the lead to 14-8.

Following another Seahawks score, Brewer called his own number for his second score of the first half to trim the lead to 21-14. Terrell followed with a long touchdown run of his own to tie the game at 21-21 with less than two minutes in the first half.

The momentum shifted back to Atlantic Shores just before halftime as they scored another touchdown to regain a 27-21 lead at intermission.

The Seahawks added another score early in the third quarter to reinstate the two-touchdown cushion.

Blue Ridge (3-3) fought back as Terrell found paydirt to trim the lead to 35-28

After Atlantic Shores added another touchdown in the third, Malachi Terrell found paydirt yet against to trim the lead to 35-28.

The defense came up with a big play early in the fourth as Eli Taylor picked off a pass and returned it to the house. The two-point conversion failed as the Seahawks maintained a 35-34 lead with approximately 10 minutes to play.

Five minutes later, Atlantic Shores iced the game with another touchdown to secure the win.

Trinity Episcopal 47, Fork Union 0

Fork Union dropped its fourth game in a row Saturday afternoon with a 47-0 home loss to Trinity Episcopal. The Titans raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back as the Blue Devils dropped to 1-5 on the season.