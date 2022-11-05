Prep football roundup: Woodberry Forest tops Fork Union

Harley Shuford threw three touchdown passes to lead Woodberry Forest to an impressive 35-7 victory at Fork Union.

The senior quarterback threw one TD pass in the first half and added two more in the second half, while Landon Ellis and Hunter Rockhill each posted a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Tigers.

Fork Union (1-9) looked sharp early on as they scored on the opening drive of the game. QB Anthony Wiseman found Emerson Smith on a 32-yard touchdown strike to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with 7:21 left in the first quarter.

The lead would be short lived as Woodberry Forest (7-2) scored on each of its next two possessions to seize control of the game.

Shuford found Rockhill on a 58-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 7-7. Coach Jackson Matteo’s team took the lead for good with 2:06 left in the first quarter when Ellis powered his way into the end zone from seven yards out to give the Tigers a 14-7 advantage.

After a defensive stalemate for most of the second quarter, Woodberry Forest found the end zone again just before halftime when Rockhill scored on a reverse from four yards out to extend the Tigers' lead to 21-7 at intermission.

It was more of the same in the second half as Woodberry continued to pull away. Shuford found Manning Leachman on a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-7. In the fourth, Shuford connected with Ellis on an 11-yard touchdown strike to seal the win.

Woodberry Forest will wrap up its season next week when its travels to Alexandria to take on rival Episcopal in the latest installment of “The Game.”

William Monroe 28, Meridian 25

Daelan Powell-Jackson made the most of his final high school football game with a performance for the ages for William Monroe. The senior ran for three touchdowns and returned a kick for another score as the Greene Dragons notched their second win of the season.

Trailing 2-0, Powell-Jackson ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for William Monroe (2-8). Junior quarterback Davien Griffieth added the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 8-2.

Meridian regained the lead in the second quarter with a touchdown just before halftime to take a 9-8 lead at intermission.

Powell-Jackson went back to work as he returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to give the Greene Dragons a 14-9 lead.

The Mustangs battled back and added a touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead. Coach Mitchell Morris’ Dragons continued to fight and Powell-Jackson reeled off a 20-yard scoring run with 10:02 left to regain the lead.

Five minutes later, the senior put an exclamation point on the victory with his fourth touchdown of the game to put the Greene Dragons up 28-17 with 5:26 left.

Meridian tacked on a late score but it wasn’t enough to overtake William Monroe.

Albemarle 56, Fluvanna County 20

Polo Hill rushed for 185 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead Albemarle (8-2) to a victory over Fluvanna County.

Amaje Parker threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The junior quarterback also rushed for another score.

Noah Grevious continued his outstanding season with five catches for 100 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions. Christian Humes also added a touchdown reception.

Marcus Dickerson rushed for a season-high 128 yards and a touchdown to lead Fluvanna County (0-10). He also had six tackles to lead the defense. Ike Lewis had six rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown for the Flucos. Clayton Cannady added a 48-yard touchdown strike from Cam Via. Jared Morris and Jacob Morris each added six tackles in the loss for Fluvanna County.

Luray 49, Madison County 7

Brady Jenkins rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead Luray to a victory over visiting Madison County in the regular season finale for both teams. Caison Bryant added a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Luray scored on its opening possession to put the Mountaineers in an early hole. Madison County (6-4) responded later in the first quarter when Wade Fox punched it in for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

It was all Bulldogs from there.

Luray scored 42 unanswered points to win going away. They led 36-7 at halftime and then added two more scores in the final 24 minutes.

The teams will square off again next week in the Region 2B playoffs.

Fredericksburg Christian 34, Blue Ridge 29

Blue Ridge's quest for a berth in next week’s Virginia Independent Schools Division II state playoffs came to an end with a loss to Fredericksburg Christian.

Drake Morris threw for 238 yards to lead the Eagles. Noah Martin scored three touchdowns in the win. Blue Ridge (5-4) kept things close for most of the game, but were unable to get over the hump. They trailed 22-17 at intermission and scored a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.

Carson Hoewe scored two rushing touchdowns and Malachi Terrell added two more on the ground to lead the Barons. Elliot Nahon added a field goal and converted a pair of extra point opportunities. ​

Gretna 33, Nelson County 14

Adonijah Hubbard and Colton Baker both rushed for more than 70 yards, but it wasn’t enough as Nelson County dropped a 33-14 decision to Gretna.

Hubbard carried a team-high 21 times for 78 yards to lead the Governors. Baker added 72 yards on the ground and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Stage Parker.

Nelson County finished the season 1-9 under first-year coach Jack Baker. ​

Nansemond-Suffolk 40, STAB 37

St. Anne’s-Belfield’s season came to an end with an impressive performance in a 40-37 loss to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

Cade Ellis returned from injury to throw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints. He also carried nine times for 41 yards in the loss.

Chance Mallory had four receptions for a team-high 142 yards and a touchdown. He also left his mark on special teams with a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Austin Williford caught four passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also contributed defensively with a 34-yard interception return for a score. Braden White had two catches for 59 yards for STAB (1-7).​