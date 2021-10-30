Prep football roundup: Western rolls past Monticello

After going scoreless in regulation last week, Western Albemarle’s offense found its footing Friday night during a convincing 41-6 victory over Monticello.
Kaden Morrow rushed for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors. Bubba Shifflett added a career-high 114 yards and another score as the Warriors kept their Jefferson District title hopes alive.
After back-to-back overtime losses to the Mustangs the past two seasons, Coach Ed Redmond’s Warriors left nothing to chance Friday as they scored early and often.
Morrow scored from three yards out with 5:12 left in the first quarter to give his team the early 6-0 lead. Two minutes later, Joey Burch rumbled in from 11 yards out to make it a 13-0 advantage.
In the second quarter, Morrow found the end zone again on a two-yard touchdown run with 10:54 left in the half. Later in the quarter, Burch connected with Aidan Carver-Woodson on a 31-yard touchdown play to give the Warriors a commanding 20-0 halftime lead.
Western Albemarle continued to pour on the points in the second half. Kyle Keyton bulldozed his way in from a yard out for a 34-0 advantage.
Monticello got on the board in the fourth when Logan Clark scored from a yard out with 9:54 left. Three minutes later, Shifflett capped the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run.
Clark rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown to lead the Mustangs. Matt Dixon completed 6 of 13 passes for 30 yards.
Burch completed 2 of 3 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Orange County 27, Goochland 24
Paul Poirier ran for three touchdowns to lead Orange County to a 27-24 come-from-behind victory over Goochland at Porterfield Park.
The senior quarterback plowed his way in from a yard out with 3:55 left to help the Hornets erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Poirier rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns to spark the victory for Orange County. He also completed five of 16 passes for 88 yards in the win.
Christian Simpson gained 122 yards on the ground, while Bryant Chiles added 80 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Hornets churned out 432 yards on the ground in the win.
Orange County looked sharp early on. Poirier scored from nine yards out with 9:24 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. Around six minutes later, Chiles rumbled in from seven yards out to extend the Hornets' lead to 14-0.
Goochland rallied behind the play of senior quarterback C.J. Towels. The University of Virginia commit hooked up with Jason Woodson on a 28-yard touchdown strike with 11:47 left in the half to get the Bulldogs back in the game.
Seven minutes later, Towels called his own number and scored from seven yards out to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:41 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs cashed in on an Orange turnover to take their first lead of the game 14 seconds later. Gabe Liptak scored from 31 yards out to give Goochland a 21-14 advantage. Tyler Black added a 33-yard field goal on the last play of the quarter to build a 24-14 halftime lead.
After a scoreless fourth, it was Poirier’s turn to shine for Orange County. The senior scored from 21 yards out with 10:32 left to trim the lead to 24-21. Seven minutes later, Poirier found the end zone again to secure the win.
Blue Ridge 32, Roanoke Catholic 6
The Barons kept their playoff hopes alive with a convincing 32-6 road victory at Roanoke Catholic.
Camden Brewer threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 122 yards as Blue Ridge finished the regular season with a 6-3 record.
Tank Gant ran for 89 yards on just seven carries and Tanner Rocha chipped in 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground to pace a balanced offensive attack for the Barons.
Eliiyjha Taylor caught two passes for 75 yards and a pair of scores. Fort Carden and Gant also had touchdown receptions.
Defensively, the Barons limited Roanoke Catholic to just 104 yards of total offense.
Adam Rudulph led the charge with seven tackles. Nate Jaramillo contributed six tackles and a pass breakup, while Rocha added four tackles and a pair of interceptions. Carden also had an interception in the win.
Central (Woodstock) 48, William Monroe 21
Isaiah Dyer rushed for 94 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Central to a 48-21 victory over William Monroe in Woodstock.
The Falcons scored the first three touchdowns and held off a late charge from the Greene Dragons to secure the victory. Dyer scored on touchdown runs of 6, 11, 11, and 13 yards.
Central found the end zone in all three phases of the game. Jacob Walters added a 15-yard running touchdown. Luc Retrosi returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a score. Caleb Daugherty added a 65-yard interception return for a score in the third quarter.
William Monroe QB Davien Griffieth threw a pair of touchdown passes to Shea Jeffers. He also hooked up with Deacon Jackson for a passing touchdown late in the second quarter following an interception from Daelan Powell-Jackson.
East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13
The Eagles outscored the Mountaineers 34-6 over the final 30 minutes to secure the victory.
Jordan Morris scored from six yards out early in the second quarter to even the score for Madison County. East Rockingham led 21-7 at intermission and scored on the opening possession of the third quarter and never looked back.
Corey Helmick added another rushing touchdown late in the contest for the Mountaineers.
Saint Vincent Pallotti 55, Fork Union 20
Saint Vincent Pallotti outscored Fork Union Military Academy 33-7 over the final three quarters Friday afternoon to secure a 55-20 victory over the Blue Devils.
Fork Union scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to keep the game close, 22-13.
Saint Vincent Pallotti extended the lead to 35-13 at intermission and never looked back en route to the win.
Altavista 36, Nelson County 6
Makel Stone rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead Altavista to a 36-6 victory over Nelson County.
The Colonels jumped out to a 36-0 halftime lead and never looked back en route to the win in Lovingston.
Marquel Dawkins also ran for 57 yards and a touchdown for Altavista. QB Jordan Pippin completed 5 of 9 passes for 60 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Caleb Cothran.
Jonathan Oneida rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries to lead Nelson County. Quarterback Kristian Norris scored on a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter to snap a long scoreless streak for the Governors dating back to Sept. 21.
Trinity Episcopal 42, Woodberry Forest 35
The Tigers came up on the short-end of a high-scoring shooting with the Titans. Woodberry had a chance to tie the game late but were stopped on fourth down. The Tigers play host to Fork Union on Friday afternoon.