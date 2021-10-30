Prep football roundup: Western rolls past Monticello

Clark rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown to lead the Mustangs. Matt Dixon completed 6 of 13 passes for 30 yards.

Burch completed 2 of 3 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Orange County 27, Goochland 24

Paul Poirier ran for three touchdowns to lead Orange County to a 27-24 come-from-behind victory over Goochland at Porterfield Park.

The senior quarterback plowed his way in from a yard out with 3:55 left to help the Hornets erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Poirier rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns to spark the victory for Orange County. He also completed five of 16 passes for 88 yards in the win.

Christian Simpson gained 122 yards on the ground, while Bryant Chiles added 80 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Hornets churned out 432 yards on the ground in the win.

Orange County looked sharp early on. Poirier scored from nine yards out with 9:24 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. Around six minutes later, Chiles rumbled in from seven yards out to extend the Hornets' lead to 14-0.