Prep football roundup: Shuford shines in return for Woodberry

Harley Shuford made a triumphant return from an early season injury Friday to lead Woodberry Forest to an impressive 35-7 victory over Landon School in Bethesda, Md.

The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes and the WFS defense was stout all game long as the Tigers extended their winning streak to two in a row.

Landon Ellis, who played quarterback in last week’s win against Georgetown Prep, returned to his more familiar role at receiver Friday and flourished. The senior hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession and added another 45-yard scoring strike with six minutes left in the half to help Woodberry build a 14-0 lead.

Ellis finished with seven catches for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and a score.

Two minutes later, Shuford connected with Jaden Ferguson on a 40-yard pitch-and catch to extend the lead to 21-0 at intermission.

Ellis showcased his versatility when he scored from two yards out on the ground in the opening minutes of the third quarter for a 28-0 Tigers advantage.

D.P. Pope finally broke through for Landon with a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before Shuford capped off the victory with his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 30-yard strike to Ferguson.

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Wade Fox threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Madison County to a decisive homecoming victory over Page County.

William Dickey hauled in more than 100 receiving yards, including a touchdown, as the go-to receiver for Fox. He also contributed defensively with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Billy Acton also caught a touchdown pass for the Mountaineers, while Demetrius Walker continued to be a force on the ground with a rushing touchdown as Madison County (3-1) posted its first Bull Run District win of the season.

Defensively, Matthew Sacra led the charge with three sacks and a forced fumble for the Mountaineers. Jayden Jenkins tallied a team-high 10 tackles for the Mountaineers and Morgan Tompkins chipped in nine more in the win. Wyatt Tompkins posted eight tackles, a forced fumble and scored a defensive touchdown. Aiden Foster also added an interception.

Warren County 40, William Monroe 20

Davien Griffieth threw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns for William Monroe but it wasn’t enough as Warren County rolled to a Northwestern District win.

Michael Hooper ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and Nicholas Foltz threw for three touchdown passes as Warren County racked up more than 360 yards of total offense.

It was all Cougars early on as they bolted out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Hooper opened the scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run and scored from four yards out in the second quarter. Foltz also connected with Suleman Zewar on a 26-yard scoring strike early on.

William Monroe (1-4) tried to right the ship late in the half as Griffieth found Daelan Powell-Jackson for a 16-yard scoring strike with 57 seconds left in the first half to trim the lead to 21-6. The momentum would be short-lived as Blaise Skube pulled down a jump ball from Skube in the end zone with three seconds left to extend the lead to 27-6 at intermission.

Foltz’s magic through the air continued into the third quarter as he found Will Moreno on a 33-yard pass to stretch the lead to 34-6 with 4:16 left in the third.

The Greene Dragons continued to battle and made a game of it late. Griffieth rumbled into the end zone from 27 yards out late in third quarter. The junior quarterback then found Brady Lam on a 50-yard strike to trim the lead to 34-20 with 4:16 left to play.

On the ensuing kickoff, William Monroe recovered the onside kick but were unable to capitalize as they turned the ball on the next play.

With 42 seconds left, Skube sealed the win with a pick-six for the Cougars.

North Cross 47, STAB 6

St Anne’s-Belfield dropped to 1-3 on the season following a 47-6 loss to powerhouse North Cross at Frank Addonizio Field.

The Raiders opened the game with 47 straight points to build a formidable advantage.

STAB broke up the shutout late in the second half when Chance Mallory picked off a pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.

Blue Ridge 56, Christchurch 14

The Barons jumped out to a 56-0 lead on the Seahorses in the first half and never looked back en route to a convincing win on Saturday in St. George. Blue Ridge returns to action on Friday with a road matchup with North Cross.

St. John Paul II 21, Fork Union 0

The Blue Devils’ offense struggled in a shutout loss to St. John Paul II on Friday. Fork Union will try to get back on track this upcoming Friday when it travels to Norfolk Academy.