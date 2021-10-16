Prep football roundup: Orange County outlasts Fluvanna County

Madison County scored on its first possession of the game Friday night to take an early lead on Strasburg. But Coach Larry Helmick’s young team was unable to maintain that early advantage.

Strasburg scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to secure a big Bull Run District victory in Madison County. Tanner Jenkins rushed for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Rams, while Braden Stern added 62 yards on the ground in the win.

Madison County had a strong start to the game, embarking on a 19-play, 74-yard drive to eat up most of the first quarter clock. Strasburg’s defense made a stand on the first play of the second quarter, stopping quarterback Wade Fox on a quarterback sneak attempt from the 1.

The Mountaineers didn’t hang their heads and found the end zone later in the quarter. Following a 14-yard punt, Madison drove 34 yards on six plays, capped by Fox’s 5-yard touchdown run to give Madison County a 7-0 lead, which the Mountaineers carried into halftime.

Strasburg found its rhythm in the second half and seized control of the game.