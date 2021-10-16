Prep football roundup: Orange County outlasts Fluvanna County

Orange County surrendered an early touchdown, but responded with 20 unanswered points to secure a 20-7 victory over Fluvanna County on Friday night.
Paul Poirier scored touchdowns on both offense and defense to help the Hornets snap a two-game Jefferson District losing streak.
The senior quarterback rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also returned an interception for a score in the second half that gave the Hornets the lead.
Bryant Chiles rushed for 40 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown jaunt with nearly three minutes to play to secure the victory for Orange County.
Defensively, Taylor Gibson posted 9.5 tackles to lead a stout defensive effort from the Hornets. Poirier added 6.5 tackles in the win.
For Fluvanna County, Trace Harris rushed for 20 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give his team the early lead.
Chase Paschall churned out 52 yards on 15 carries to spearhead the Flucos' offense. Quarterback Owen Leydig completed 6-of-11 passes for 67 yards in the loss. He also racked up 48 yards on the ground.
Goochland 55, Monticello 3
Omarion Quarles rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead Goochland an impressive 55-3 victory over Monticello.
The Bulldogs scored three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back en route to the blowout victory.
Jamason Pryor gained 125 yards and a touchdown in the win for Goochland. QB C.J. Towels, a UVa recruit, rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. He also completed both passes he threw for 74 yards.
Chris Carter and Logan Clark each rushed for 59 yards to lead Monticello. Carter Trout converted a 34-yard field goal as time expired to break up the shutout for the Mustangs.
STAB 23, Catholic 12
John Blake notched his 176th career victory at St. Anne’s-Belfield on Friday night during a 23-12 victory over Catholic.
Quarterback Nolan Bruton ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Saints gave the veteran coach a victory in his final home game at the Frank G. Addonizzo Field.
Bruton scored from a yard out in the second quarter to give STAB an early lead. Later in the quarter, he connected with Braden White on a 61-yard touchdown to give his team a two-score lead.
The Saints capped the first half with a big play on special teams when Chance Mallory returned a punt for a touchdown to build a 23-0 lead at intermission.
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
Madison County scored on its first possession of the game Friday night to take an early lead on Strasburg. But Coach Larry Helmick’s young team was unable to maintain that early advantage.
Strasburg scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to secure a big Bull Run District victory in Madison County. Tanner Jenkins rushed for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Rams, while Braden Stern added 62 yards on the ground in the win.
Madison County had a strong start to the game, embarking on a 19-play, 74-yard drive to eat up most of the first quarter clock. Strasburg’s defense made a stand on the first play of the second quarter, stopping quarterback Wade Fox on a quarterback sneak attempt from the 1.
The Mountaineers didn’t hang their heads and found the end zone later in the quarter. Following a 14-yard punt, Madison drove 34 yards on six plays, capped by Fox’s 5-yard touchdown run to give Madison County a 7-0 lead, which the Mountaineers carried into halftime.
Strasburg found its rhythm in the second half and seized control of the game.
Jenkins scored from eight yards out with 6:29 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7. After a defensive stop, Strasburg’s offense went back to work as Brad Neary rumbled 45 yards on the first play from scrimmage to take a 13-7 advantage with two minutes left in the third.
The Rams' defense came up with an interception and the offense cashed in on the good field position with Ryan Roller’s 22-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 21-7.
Jenkins followed that up with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on the next drive to put the game out of reach.
Atlantic Shores 45, Blue Ridge 18
Atlantic Shores entered the week ranked No. 1 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state poll. The Seahawks looked the part of a title contender Friday night with a convincing 45-18 home victory over Blue Ridge in Chesapeake.
Kai Hodges ran for three touchdowns in the first half, including a 72-yard scamper on the first possession to lead a dominant performance. He added a fourth touchdown in the second half in the win.
St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 14
Trent Hendrick scored three touchdowns and Nikkos Kovanes added two more scores on the ground as St. Christopher’s plowed their way to a 47-14 victory over Woodberry Forest.
Hendrick found the end zone offensively on runs of two and four yards. He also contributed defensively with a 42-yard interception return for a score.
Kovanes opened the scoring with a 31 yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter and added a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.
Quarterback Josh Powell tossed a pair of touchdown strikes to Andre Greene.
For Woodberry Forest, Harley Shuford hooked up with Landon Ellis for a 74-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter. Shuford opened the third with a 13-yard touchdown completion to Anthony Leo to account for the Tigers scoring.
Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union 0
Quarterback Jack Toscano threw a pair of first quarter touchdowns to lead Trinity Episcopal to a 42-0 victory over Fork Union Military Academy on Saturday afternoon in Richmond.
Toscano found Camm Flemming in the back of the end zone on the first possession to build an early lead. The same duo hooked up later in the quarter to build a 14-0 advantage with 5:38 left.
The Titans' special teams recovered a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown and then the defense sacked the Fork Union ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety as they led 29-0.
Hunter Brooks added a 10-yard touchdown run and Trent Grant scored from four yards out in the second half for Trinity.
Appomattox 71, Nelson 0
Appomattox upped its win streak over Nelson County to 15 games, posting seven first-half touchdowns and 71 points by the end of the third quarter in Lovingston for its first shutout of the season.
Since 2019, when the Governors returned from a stint playing as an independent, the Raiders (6-1, 5-0 Dogwood) have bowled over Nelson (1-6, 0-2) by a combined 202 points.
The Governors suffered their third straight shutout, marking the first time since 2016 they’ve been held scoreless for three consecutive weeks.
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0
The Greene Dragons' offense couldn't find any traction in a shutout loss to the Tigers. William Monroe will try to get back on track on Friday when it travels to Warren County.
VES 48, Covenant 8
The Eagles' recent struggles continued in a road loss to the Bishops. Covenant returns to action on Friday at Kenston Forest.