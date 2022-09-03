Prep football roundup: Orange County cruises past Culpeper

After losing several key members of its offense to graduation and transfer, there were plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season for Orange County football coach Jesse Lohr.

Two weeks into the season, the Hornets’ offense has answered the call and looks to be one of the most dynamic units in the Jefferson District.

Dwayne “Bubba” Wells highlighted Orange's quick-strike attack Friday night during the Hornets' 54-27 victory over Culpeper County at Porterfield Park.

The sophomore running back rushed for a career-high 166 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets improved to 2-0 on the season. He had scoring runs of 15 and 32 yards in the first half and took a 66-yarder to the house in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Christian Simpson carried 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown for Orange, while Bryant Chiles chipped in 52 yards on the ground and another score to spearhead the Hornets' three-headed rushing attack.

QB Jeremiah Wharton completed 9-of-18 passes for 155 yards and a pair of scores. Simpson hauled in a 66-yard touchdown and JaePharoah Carpenter added an 11-yard scoring strike as the Hornets racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense against the Blue Devils.

Defensively, Chiles led the Hornets with 11.5 tackles, including two stops for loss and a sack. Wells also was on point defensively with 7.5 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Covenant 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8

It had been three years since the Covenant football program celebrated back-to-back victories. The last time came in 2019 when the program captured the second of back-to-back VISFL 8-man titles.

The Eagles are hoping to rekindle that championship formula after Friday’s 66-8 road victory over Blessed Sacrament Huguenot.

Jonathan Newton carried 13 times for a career-high 235 yards and two touchdowns as Covenant (2-0) knocked off the defending state champions. He scored on touchdown runs of 68 and 33 yards and recovered a pair of fumbles defensively.

Quarterback Mark Wamhoff was just as impressive as he accounted for 191 yards of total offense and was responsible for five touchdowns. Wamhoff completed 13-of-17 passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns. He also got the job done on the ground with 96 yards and three scores.

Stephen Burton ran for 37 yards and a touchdown for Covenant. He also anchored the defense with six tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a pass deflected and a tackle for loss.

Zach Pirtle caught four passes for 43 yards and a par of scores. Ayden Wyatt tallied a team-high seven tackles and a tackle for loss. Chase Campbell had an interception and recovered a fumble for the Eagles.

Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna County 21

Isaac Lewis been a special teams dynamo for Fluvanna County this season as he’s emerged as one of the top return men in the Jefferson District.

The junior added to that production Friday night during the Flucos’ 48-21 non-district loss to Spotsylvania in Palymra. Lewis had three kickoff returns for 163 yards, including two for touchdowns, to lead the Flucos.

Clayton Cannady rushed seven times for 59 yards to pace Coach Mike Morris’ ground attack. Jacob Morris added 42 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Cam Via completed 6-of-17 passes for 69 yards and an interception. Izzy Johnson caught three passes for 58 yards.

Defensively, Marcus Dickerson tallied eight tackles and a fumble recovery to lead Fluvanna. Jacob Morris also chipped in eight tackles, while Aiden Dickerson had seven tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss.

James Monroe 31, Charlottesville 21

The Black Knights raced out to a 21-10 halftime lead before James Monroe stormed back with 21 unanswered second half points Friday night to secure a 31-21 victory in Fredericksburg.

Eddison Duolo rushed for a season-high 100 yards to lead Charlottesville. The senior also energized his team on special teams with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Sethaun Nowell completed 3-of-8 passes for 65 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Scoot Jones hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass for the Black Knights.

James Monroe quarterback Bryce Caldwell threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns to rally his team to the victory. He also added a touchdown on the ground.

Senior receiver Tyson Taylor caught six passes for a game-high 124 yards and a pair of scores. Khamari Lawton hauled in a 12-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7

James Stowe had quite the night for Spotswood on Friday night against William Monroe.

The senior running back carried 19 times for 126 yards and was responsible for all five touchdowns during the Trailblazers' 34-7 victory over the Greene Dragons in Penn Laird.

William Monroe quarterback Davien Griffieth hooked up with Daelan Powell-Jackson for a 64-yard touchdown in the first half to trim the lead to 14-7.

That would be the lone bright spot on the evening for the Dragons, as Spotswood countered with a pair of Stowe touchdown runs to close out the half with a 27-7 lead and secure the victory.

Central (Woodstock) 37, Madison County 0

Nazaiah Merit scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the Central defense played lights out Friday night during a 37-0 victory over Madison County.

Merit found the end zone from four yards out in the first quarter and added another 1-yard run late in the game to cap the scoring.

Elijah Barahona and Tyler Forbes also scored on the ground for the Falcons. QB Nick Barahona was 6-of-8 passing for 99 yards, including a 29-yard strike to Jake Boyce to end the half.

Madison County (0-1) had a chance to score on its final drive, but was stopped inside the redzone as time expired. The Central defense had three interceptions in the game.

Page County 30, Nelson County 26

Colton Baker rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns for Nelson County, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as Page County rallied for a 30-26 victory in Lovingston.

Daveon Rose rushed for 34 yards and also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown for the Governors. He also had a 50 yard punt return in the game. Adonijah Hubbard racked up 20 yards on the ground and added a touchdown.

Nelson County (0-2) had a chance to win the game late, but Page County’s defense stopped them with 2:42 left to secure the victory.

Scott Ives led the Governors’ defense with four tackles. Carson Beccerra added four tackles and Baker had an interception.

St. Michael 43, Fork Union 0

St. Michael The Archangel racked up 434 yards of total offense, including 235 through the air Friday afternoon during a 43-0 victory at Fork Union.

Anthony Wiseman completed 3-of-7 passes for 31 yards as one of three quarterbacks to play for Fork Union. Lance Gowans was 3-for-6 for 16 yards and a pair of interceptions. Dillon Schlopy was 1 of 8 through the air for six yards and two interceptions.

Schlopy led the ground game with 24 yards on three carries. Anthony Wiseman added 14 yards on the ground. Emerson Smith caught three passes for 27 yards, while Tristen Fitzpatrick had two catches for 18 yards in the loss.

Woodberry Forest 26, Flint Hill 21

The Jackson Matteo era at Woodberry Forest started on a high note Saturday afternoon with a 26-21 victory against Flint Hill.

Manning Leachman caught a pair of touchdown passes from Harley Shuford, including the game-winning score in the second half, to secure a victory for Matteo in his head coaching debut.

Hunter Rockhill and Shuford also found the end zone on the ground for the Tigers during Saturday’s win.​

Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Blue Ridge 49

The Barons opened the Clint Alexander era with a shootout loss to Nansemond-Suffolk. The Barons return to action next Saturday when they travel to Hargrave.