Prep football roundup: North Cross tops Blue Ridge

Goochland picked up its first Jefferson District victory since returning to the league Friday night with a 28-0 victory over Fluvanna County in Palmyra.

Quarterback C.J. Towles, who has an offer from Virginia, had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to the shutout victory. Gabe Liptak also had a rushing touchdown for Goochland.

Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8

After a week hiatus, Madison County returned to the gridiron Friday night with a road tilt at Parry McCluer.

The result wasn’t ideal for the Mountaineers, who dropped a 30-8 decision. The Fighting Blues raced out to a 30-0 lead early in the second half and never looked back in route to the victory.

QB Wade Fox scored on the ground with 1:42 left to break up the shutout for Madison County (1-4). He also added the two-point conversion.

Morgan Tompkins and Corey Helmick led the charge defensively for the Mountaineers.

Chatham 56, Nelson County 0

It had been five years since Nelson County’s football team was shut out at home. That streak ended Friday night following a 56-0 Dogwood District loss to Chatham in Lovingston.