Prep football roundup: North Cross tops Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge football team suffered its first home loss of the season Friday afternoon, falling 59-6 to North Cross in St. George.
Kam Johnson ran for three touchdowns in the first half and quarterback Connor Lange ran for a score and threw for another to lead the No. 3-ranked Raiders to the win.
Tanner Rocha scored a second-half touchdown to break up the shutout for No. 4-ranked Blue Ridge.
Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union 26
James Benedetto’s 8-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter proved to be the difference as Norfolk Academy rallied for a 27-26 road victory over Fork Union Military Academy.
Fork Union (2-2) fell behind 13-0 early before finding its rhythm and eventually taking the lead. QB Cooper Tyszko threw a touchdown strike to Ian Fitzgerald to get the Blue Devils on the board.
Dominic Julius added a 20-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 13-13 with less than three minutes into the first quarter. Caleb Davis pounded it in from 10 yards out early in the second quarter to tie the game.
The Blue Devils went ahead just before halftime when Kieran Meyer found Tobias Atkins for a late score and a 26-20 lead.
Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0
Goochland picked up its first Jefferson District victory since returning to the league Friday night with a 28-0 victory over Fluvanna County in Palmyra.
Quarterback C.J. Towles, who has an offer from Virginia, had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to the shutout victory. Gabe Liptak also had a rushing touchdown for Goochland.
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
After a week hiatus, Madison County returned to the gridiron Friday night with a road tilt at Parry McCluer.
The result wasn’t ideal for the Mountaineers, who dropped a 30-8 decision. The Fighting Blues raced out to a 30-0 lead early in the second half and never looked back in route to the victory.
QB Wade Fox scored on the ground with 1:42 left to break up the shutout for Madison County (1-4). He also added the two-point conversion.
Morgan Tompkins and Corey Helmick led the charge defensively for the Mountaineers.
Chatham 56, Nelson County 0
It had been five years since Nelson County’s football team was shut out at home. That streak ended Friday night following a 56-0 Dogwood District loss to Chatham in Lovingston.
Dermont Kyle rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers. Kendell Sanders ran for a score and hauled in a 28-yard scoring strike from Mason Anderson for Chatham.