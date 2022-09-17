Prep football roundup: Nelson earns first win under Baker

Colton Baker rushed for a career-high 176 yards and a touchdown Friday night as Nelson County snapped a 10-game losing streak with a decisive 42-0 victory over Cumberland.

DaVeon Rose churned out 63 yards on the ground and added a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown to help John Baker capture his first victory as the Governors' head coach.

Hunter Garrett had five carries for 59 yards and a score, while Adonijah Hubbard chipped in 56 yards and another score on the ground to pace a balanced attack. Demetrius Bell added another score for Nelson County (1-3).

Nicky Woods added a field goal and was true on three extra point attempts.

Louisa 62, Fluvanna County 0

Louisa County extended its winning streak to four in a row Friday night with a decisive road victory at Fluvanna County.

Savion Hiter carried six times for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions. The freshman running back had scoring runs of 29, 5 and 82 yards in the first half.

Dyzier Carter also accounted for a trio of touchdowns for the Lions. The freshman scored on a pair of two-yard touchdown runs and also returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown in the win for Louisa (4-0, 2-0 Jefferson District).

Quarterback Landon Wilson rushed for 100 yards on three carries. Elijah Brooks had a 35-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, while Adam Mills and Quinton Wash also posted rushing touchdowns in the win.

Jacob Morris had 10 tackles to lead the Fluvanna County defense. Lindwood Perkins added seven tackles, while Ike Lewis and Jon Jones each posted an interception.

Offensively, Lewis tallied 53 yards on the ground for the Flucos. He also added three receptions for 12 yards.

Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21

Jeremiah Wharton threw two touchdown passes, while Christian Simpson and Dwayne “Bubba” Wells each ran for two more scores to lead Orange County to an impressive victory over Harrisonburg at Porterfield Park.

Wharton completed 9-of-13 passes for 125 yards and a pair of first-half scores to lead the Hornets. He connected with JaePharoah Carpenter on a 28-yard scoring strike midway through the second quarter and hooked up with Brody Foran on a 22-yard strike just before halftime to build a 29-7 halftime advantage.

Simpson rushed for a season-high 184 yards on 10 carries for the Hornets. The junior had touchdown runs of 15 and 52 yards. Wells carried 11 times for 151 yards, including scoring runs of four and 42 yards out for Orange County (4-0).

Kaleb Faust led the defense with six tackles, including one for loss. Derrick Payton and Carpenter each added 5.5 tackles in the win.

Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21

Western Albemarle dropped its first game of the season to a very physical Turner Ashby team in Crozet. Quarterback Micah Shank scored a pair of touchdowns and Beau Baylor had a score and a late interception to seal the win for the Knights.

Shank opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give Turner Ashby a 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter, the defense made its presence felt when Ryan Gregory returned an interception 46 yards for a score for a 14-0 lead.

Western Albemarle (3-1) responded just before halftime when Nathan Simon connected with Bubba Shifflett on a 37-yard screen pass for a touchdown to trim the lead to 14-7 at intermission.

Shank went back to work in the third as he scored from five yards out less than two minutes into the second half to stretch the lead to 21-7. The Simon-to-Shifflett connection worked again later in the game, this time on a 32-yard scoring play with less than four minutes left in the third quarter to make it a one-score game.

Baylor made it a two score game again early in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14 with less than 10 minutes left. Then Kyle Keyton plowed his way in from a yard out with about six minutes to play to cut the lead to 28-21.

That would be as close as Western Albemarle would get, as Baylor picked off a Simon pass with two minutes left to secure the win.

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville, 7

James Stow scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lift Spotswood over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.

The senior fullback scored on a 30-yard run midway through the second quarter to put the Trailblazers up 21-0. He added a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Matt Craig opened the scoring with a five-yard run midway through the first quarter following a Charlottesville turnover. Later in the half, QB Elliott Brown hooked up with Aiden Grefe on a 50-yard scoring play to build a 21-0 halftime lead.

Blue Ridge 71, Fishburne 8

Blue Ridge notched its second win in as many weeks Saturday afternoon with an impressive 71-8 victory over Fishburne in St. George. Malachai Terrell accounted for three touchdowns and Camden Brewer threw for two more as the Barons (2-1) rolled to the victory.

Terrell tallied touchdown runs of 12 and 50 yards in the first half and then showcase his versatility with a 35-yard catch-and-run for a score on a screen pass from Brewer. The senior quarterback also hooked up with Diarmid Stewart for a 25-yard touchdown strike to pace a balanced attack.

Blue Ridge scored in all three phases of the game on Saturday. Larry Smith forced a fumble to start the game and Elijah Thomas scooped up the loose ball and scored from 25 yards out. Xavier Terrell added a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win.

On special teams, Chayse Sloan returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score. Backup quarterback Paul Kloberdanz found Cam Martin for a 30-yard touchdown. Travis Epps capped the scoring with a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Woodberry Forest 29, Georgetown Prep 28

Woodberry Forest scored 15 points in the final three minutes Saturday afternoon to secure a come-from-behind victory at home against Georgetown Prep.

Landon Ellis, the team’s top receiver a year, ago scored three rushing touchdowns in his high school debut at quarterback for the Tigers (2-1). He also used his legs to convert the two-point conversion with 20 seconds left to secure the win.

It was a back-and-forth affair all day as both teams spent times matching big plays.

QB Carson Whitter hooked up with Ryan Moger on an 83-yard pitch and catch to give Georgetown Prep a 7-0 lead.

Woodberry Forest countered on the ensuing drive as Ellis scored from 12 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

The Little Hoyas regained the lead just before halftime as Nick Polazo plunged in on fourth and goal from the one to take a 14-7 lead at intermission.

The Tigers' offense went back to work in the third. Following a big gain from Jaden Ferguson, that put Woodberry Forest in the red zone, Ellis scored from 14 yards out over left tackle to knot the game at 14-14.

Georgetown Prep responded with a long scoring drive of its own as Lee Bruner capped a six-minute drive with a two-yard touchdown run to give his team a 21-14 lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Hoyas’ defense picked off a tipped pass to give themselves a short field. They made the most of the opportunity as Whittier found Moger for a 25-yard strike to extend the lead to 28-14 with 3:34 left.

That’s when the magic started.

Ellis marched his team down the field as he found Manning Leachman on a 9-yard touchdown strike to keep his team in the contest.

On the ensuing onside kick, Torin Craig came up with a big catch to recover Lucas Osada’s kick to give Woodberry Forest a first down at the Georgetown Prep 39.

Seven plays later, Ellis scored from a yard out to set up his game-winning play on the two-point conversion. ​

Covenant 50, Southampton Academy 14

Mark Wamhoff threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Eagles to another lopsided victory. Wamhoff also converted three two-point conversions for Covenant.

Zach Pirtle hauled in six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Stephen Burton and Alyx McWilliams each had a touchdown reception for the Eagles. Jonathan Newton led the Covenant ground attack, rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.