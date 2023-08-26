Things were not looking good for the Monticello football team late in the third quarter of Friday night's season opener against William Monroe.

The Greene Dragons took a 28-14 lead with 1:12 to go in the stanza on a D'markus Prittchet touchdown and looked poised to pick up a road win.

But it was all Mustangs from there.

Monticello outscored William Monroe 28-0 the rest of the way en route to a 42-28 victory.

Zayden Simpson started the Mustangs' rally when he picked up a teammate's fumble and ran it in for a touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter to trim the lead to 28-20.

Monticello tied the game several minutes later on an Ezekiel Pour touchdown and two-point conversion, then took the lead for good when Tre Early scored a touchdown with less than four minutes to go. Early also scored a touchdown in the first half on a long kickoff return.

Pour added an insurance touchdown with less than two minutes to go to cap the win for the Mustangs, who host Waynesboro this upcoming Friday. William Monroe will play host to Manassas Park.

Fluvanna 28, Broadway 27, OT: The Mitchell Pace era began on a high note for the Flucos, who rallied from a 20-6 deficit to beat the Gobblers in overtime.

The comeback started late in the third quarter, when William Lambert connected with Ben Deby for a touchdown to trim the lead to 20-12. Fluvanna (1-0) tied the game at 20-20 with just under eight minutes to go when Lambert scored a touchdown then connected for a two-point conversion.

Neither team scored again in regulation, sending the game to overtime. Broadway (0-1) struck first in the extra session when Hunter Honeycutt scored from four yards out, and the ensuing extra point gave the Gobblers a 27-20 lead.

Fluvanna answered, pulling to within one on a Marcus Dickerson touchdown run. The Flucos opted to go for two and the win. Again they turned to Dickerson, who bulled his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the walk-off win.

Fluvanna has a bye next week before hosting Chancellor on Sept. 8.

Louisa County 35, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 14: Many of the faces were new, but the results were the same for the Lions, who pulled away late for a season-opening win.

Jahiem Jackson, Miguel Holmes Jr. and Isaiah Haywood each scored a first-half rushing touchdown as Louisa (1-0) built a 21-7 lead at the break. Patrick Henry (0-1) pulled to within a touchdown on a three-yard scoring run from Jeremiah Grant late in the third quarter, but Louisa extended the lead back to two scores on a Samuel George touchdown scamper with just under 10 minutes to play then added an insurance touchdown late.

The Lions host Courtland this upcoming Friday.

Nelson County 28, Randolph-Henry 14: Colton Baker tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Governors to a season-opening win. Nelson (1-0) matched its win total from last season and looked much improved on offense after failing to score 21 points in eight of its 10 games last season.

The Governors host Mountain View (Quicksburg) this upcoming Friday.

Courtland 40, Orange County 14: The Cougars racked up 397 yards on 50 carries and built a 40-0 lead en route to a season-opening non-district win at Orange.

Christian Olivello led the way in ground yards with 172 yards on 19 carries, while Dom Morello and Marcus LaRue did most of the scoring with three and two scored on the ground, respectively.

Kilan Perry also added a scoring strike from Charlie Aiken for the Cougars (1-0), who visit Louisa County on Friday. Orange (0-1) travels to Culpeper on Thursday.

Heritage (Lynchburg) 24, Albemarle 7: The Patriots' offense was never able to get going in a home loss to the Pioneers.

Heritage (1-0), which reached the VHSL Class 3 state championship game last season, got first half rushing touchdowns from Ayden Slash and Marquis White as it build a 17-0 lead at halftime.

The Patriots' lone touchdown of the game came on an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Noah Grevious. Albemarle (0-1) hosts William Fleming this upcoming Friday.

Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3: The Warriors' offense couldn't find its rhythm in a road loss to the Knights. Western's lone points of the game came on a field goal late in the first half.

Cave Spring (1-0) scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, then added another in the second to take a 21-3 lead into halftime. The Knights tacked on three more scores in the second half en route to the victory.

Western (0-1) hosts Spotswood this upcoming Friday.