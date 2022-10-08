Prep football roundup: Monticello has record-setting night in homecoming win over Fluvanna

The Monticello football team had a record-setting night during an impressive 48-19 victory over Fluvanna County on homecoming.

QB Matt Dixon tied a school record for the most touchdown passes in a game and the Mustangs set a new team single-game passing touchdown mark as they snapped a 15-game losing streak.

Dixon completed 12-of-15 passes for 172 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes, tying Joe Sanford’s single-game school record, which was set back in 2003 during a playoff game against Poquoson.

Backup quarterback Owen Engel completed the only pass he threw for another touchdown to help the Mustangs break the school record of five passing touchdowns in a game.

Monticello (1-5, 1-2 Jefferson District) amassed 376 yards of total offense, including 199 on the ground. Selorm Kartey carried 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown to lead the MHS ground attack. Brandon Herring had four catches for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while D’Rhon Jackson hauled in a pair of short touchdown grabs in the win.

Elijah Fields and Juelz Christmas-Jackson also had touchdown catches for Monticello.

Jacob Morris rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown to lead Fluvanna. He also caught two passes for 15 yards. Isaac Lewis churned out 72 yards on nine carries, while Clayton Cannady added 43 yards and another score on the ground.

Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate 20

For the second time in three games, Woodberry Forest rallied for a fourth-quarter victory.

The latest comeback came Friday, when Coach Jackson Matteo’s squad scored with 19 seconds left to secure a 21-20 Virginia Prep League victory over Collegiate in Richmond.

Landon Ellis scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the Tigers (4-1, 2-0 Prep League) had a couple big plays on special teams as they extended their winning streak to three in a row.

After a defensive struggle for most of the first half, the Tigers surged ahead late in the second quarter, when Ellis scored off right tackle from a yard out with 19 seconds left to give his team a 7-0 lead at intermission.

Collegiate (3-3, 0-3) responded on its first drive of the second half when quarterback Jack Callaghan found running back Krystian Williams for a touchdown strike to tie the game at 7-7.

The duo hooked up again later in the quarter to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead. The momentum would be short-lived, as Woodberry's Sheldon Robinson took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Collegiate regained the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Woodberry's Armel Mukam blocked the extra point to keep the lead at 20-14. The Notre Dame commit made his presence felt later in the quarter when he forced Callaghan out of bounds on fourth down to get the ball back for Woodberry Forest.

The Tigers' offense went to work as quarterback Harley Shuford stood in the pocket under heavy pressure and found Ellis for a 40-yard completion to get near the red zone. With 30 seconds left, the Tigers found the end zone as Ellis scored on a draw play to tie the game.

Christian Edlund then converted the extra point to secure the victory for the Tigers.

Covenant 44, Virginia Episcopal 18

Mark Wamhoff threw three touchdown passes, and Stephen Burton, Zach Pirtle and Jonathan Newton were responsible for two touchdowns apiece Friday as Covenant rolled to a homecoming victory over Virginia Episcopal.

Wamhoff completed 15-of-20 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles remained unbeaten in VISFL play. Pirtle caught seven passes for 39 yards and a pair of scores for Covenant (6-0). Burton had five catches for a game-high 69 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.

On the ground, Newton churned out 97 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Wamhoff added 43 yards on eight carries.

Defensively, Wamhoff had six solo tackles and a tackle for loss. Ayden Wyant had three solo tackles, a sack and an interception, while Burton had a pair of solo stops and three interceptions.

Skyline 38, William Monroe 14

Skyline scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns and cruised to a victory over William Monroe.

Following a fumble recovery, William Monroe quarterback Davien Griffieth found Jackson Wood for a touchdown strike to pull William Monroe (1-5, 0-2 Northwestern District) within a touchdown, 14-7, with 5:46 left in the first half.

The Hawks regained momentum quickly, taking the ensuing kickoff to the house for a touchdown. The defense then got into the act as they had a scoop and score to extend the lead to 28-7 with a minute left in the half.

The Greene Dragons perfectly executed the two-minute drill as Griffieth found Daelan Powell-Jackson for a long-scoring strike with 5.1 seconds left to pull within 28-14 at intermission.

The comeback ended there as Skyline outscored William Monroe 10-0 in the final two quarters to secure the victory.

Clarke County 28, Madison County 14

The Mountaineers' quest for a fifth straight win came up short Friday night during a 28-14 loss to Bull Run District foe Clarke County at Eddie Dean Field. The Eagles scored three rushing touchdowns and held off a late charge from Madison County (4-2, 1-2) in a showdown of district foes.

Dakota Townsend scored from 41 yards out in the first quarter and Christopher LeBlanc added a pair of field goals to put Clarke County in front 13-0 at halftime. Matthew Sipe added another score on the ground to open the second half as the Eagles stretched the lead to 20-0.

Madison County tried to make a game of it late. Demetrius Walker, who finished with 123 yards on the ground, rumbled in from seven yards out for the first score of the game. Quarterback Wade Fox added the two-point conversion to trim the lead to 20-8.

The Mountaineers' defense made its presence felt on the ensuing drive as Wyatt Tompkins had a scoop and score to cut the lead to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The comeback would end there, as Clarke County sealed the deal with another rushing touchdown.

Goochland 7, Charlottesville 6

Charlottesville’s quest for its first Jefferson District win came up just a little short Friday night in a loss to Goochland at Thomas Theodose Stadium.

It was a defensive struggle for both teams in the first half before the Bulldogs got on the board with a pick 6 from Derek Pierce. The Black Knights’ offense regrouped as running back Eddison Duolo found quarterback Sethaun Nowell on a throwback pass in the end zone to make it a 7-6 game. Charlottesville elected to go for two, but Nowell’s pass fall just short.

Charlottesville recovered the onside kick and had another opportunity to move in front, but Nowell couldn’t connect with Max Timmons on a pass into the end zone.

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7

DaVeon Rose rushed for 120 yards on 10 carries, but it wasn’t enough for the Governors. Quarterback Colton Baker rushed for 25 yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown. Adonijah Hubbard also churned out 22 yards on the ground for Nelson.

St. Christopher’s 28 , Fork Union 7

Fork Union’s football team dropped its third game in a row Saturday afternoon with a 28-7 home loss to St. Christopher’s. Quarterback Kahlil Nash threw two touchdown passes and ran for another one to lead the Saints to a Virginia Prep League victory.

Mike Farley opened the scoring with a 3-yard run to give St. Christopher’s the early first quarter lead.

That’s when Nash took over.

The junior hooked up with Jacob Zollar on a 3-yard scoring strike to make it 15-0 with 9:25 left in the half. Later in the quarter, Nash found Brandon Jennings on a 6-yard strike to stretch the lead to 22-0 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same as the Nash scored from 10 yards out on St. Christopher’s second possession of the game to stretch the lead to 28-0.

Fork Union (1-5, 0-2) broke up the shutout late in the third quarter as Emerson Smith hauled in a 30-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Anthony Wiseman on a fourth-down pass with 21 seconds left to cap the scoring.