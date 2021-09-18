Prep football roundup: Louisa rolls past Fluvanna in district opener

The senior scored on the opening possession to give the Trail Blazers an early 7-0 lead. The Black Knights countered with a scoring drive of their own as quarterback Caldwell Boyles ripped off a 54-yard jaunt to put his team in scoring position. Nasir Lindsay followed up with a short touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

Spotswood responded with 16 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. Holsapple scored on a short touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Trailblazers a 13-7 halftime lead.

The defense got into the act in the third quarter when Fernando Cruz-Bonilla forced a fumble at the Charlottesville 1 and scooped it up and scored to extend the lead to 20-7. The Trailblazers tacked on a field goal later in the game to seal the win.

Nelson 20, Cumberland 16

After opening the season with two games in four days last week, Nelson County’s football team finally returned to a sense of normalcy with a traditional week of practice.

The extra preparation time served the Governors well as they rallied for a 20-16 road victory over Cumberland Friday night. Nelson has a bye next week before hosting Chatham on Oct. 1.

Blue Ridge 32, Fishburne 18