Prep football roundup: Louisa rolls past Fluvanna in district opener

Jordan Smith ran for one touchdown and caught another one as Louisa County rolled to a 33-0 victory over Fluvanna County at Mark L Fischer Stadium in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.
Smith rushed for 45 yards on five carries, including a 31-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. He then capped a 20-point second quarter with a 78-yard pass and catch from QB Landon Wilson to give the Lions a commanding 26-0 halftime lead.
Austin Talley rushed for a team-high 144 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. Wilson also churned out 104 yards on the ground and a six-yard touchdown run. Tyreke Coleman chipped in a 16-yard touchdown run for Louisa to cap the scoring.
The Lions amassed 508 yards of total offense on the night, including 401 on the ground. Fluvanna County churned out 194 yards of offense on the night, including 136 on the ground.
Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0
Carson Tujague had eight tackles, including a couple for loss, as Western Albemarle’s defense shined during a 13-0 victory at Turner Ashby on Friday night.
Joey Burch had 7.5 tackles and an interception, while Xander Smith contributed four tackles, including 1.5 behind the line of scrimmage, as the Warriors limited the Knights to just 2.3 yards per carry.
Offensively, Western Albemarle scored a pair of touchdowns to back up the team’s stout defensive effort. Dakota Howell bulled his way in from a yard out to open the scoring with 6:09 left in the first half.
Just before halftime, QB Nathan Simon found Tujague on a 73-yard touchdown strike to give the Warriors a commanding 13-0 halftime advantage.
Simon completed 5 of 8 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown for Western Albemarle. Tujague caught three passes for 123 yards and a score. On the ground, Kaden Morrow rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries.
Harrisonburg 25, Orange 20
Aaron McAfee rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and Tyrell Foster chipped in 47 yards and two more scores as Harrisonburg handed Orange County its first loss of the season.
Quarterback Keenan Giago connected with Kris Walker on a 15-yard touchdown strike with 9:49 left in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Streaks a 25-20 win.
Paul Poirier completed 8 of 17 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns to lead Orange County. The senior quarterback also rushed for a team-high 83 yards in the loss. Sheldon Robinson had six catches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Brody Foran had two catches for 14 yards and a score.
Collegiate 35, STAB 7
Hartley Rahman scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Collegiate to a 35-7 victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield on Friday in Richmond.
Rahman had scoring runs of 12 and 23 in the first half and added a 16-yarder in the fourth quarter to lead the Cougars. He finished with a game-high 142 rushing yards in the win.
Quarterback Owen Fallon competed 8 of 14 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Rhodes Sinnott and L. J. Booker had the touchdown receptions for Collegiate.
STAB QB Nolan Burton completed 10 of 21 passes for 49 yards to lead the Saints. He also added a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to account for the team’s scoring. Austin Williford had four catches for 21 yards.
Greenbrier Christian 40, Covenant 28
The Eagles fell to 1-2 on the season Friday with a 40-28 loss to Greenbrier Christian.
Lukas Sanker hauled in three touchdown receptions to lead the Eagles. He finished the game with a career-high 180 yards receiving. Ezekiel Pour, Zach Pirtle, Mark Wamhoff and Johnathan Newton also had strong performances in the loss for the Covenant.
Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7
Tre Holsapple scored two first-half touchdowns to lead Spotswood to a 23-7 victory over Charlottesville Friday night in Penn Laird.
The senior scored on the opening possession to give the Trail Blazers an early 7-0 lead. The Black Knights countered with a scoring drive of their own as quarterback Caldwell Boyles ripped off a 54-yard jaunt to put his team in scoring position. Nasir Lindsay followed up with a short touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.
Spotswood responded with 16 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. Holsapple scored on a short touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Trailblazers a 13-7 halftime lead.
The defense got into the act in the third quarter when Fernando Cruz-Bonilla forced a fumble at the Charlottesville 1 and scooped it up and scored to extend the lead to 20-7. The Trailblazers tacked on a field goal later in the game to seal the win.
Nelson 20, Cumberland 16
After opening the season with two games in four days last week, Nelson County’s football team finally returned to a sense of normalcy with a traditional week of practice.
The extra preparation time served the Governors well as they rallied for a 20-16 road victory over Cumberland Friday night. Nelson has a bye next week before hosting Chatham on Oct. 1.
Blue Ridge 32, Fishburne 18
The Barons picked up their second straight win to improve to 2-1 on the season. Blue Ridge returns to action next Saturday when it travels to Christchurch.