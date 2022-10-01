Prep football roundup: Louisa County rolls past Monticello

Savion Hiter rushed for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Louisa County a convincing 49-14 victory over visiting Monticello in Mineral.

The freshman running back scored from 52 yards out on the Lions' first play from scrimmage to give his team an early 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter, he capped a 5-play, 39-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run to give Louisa a 21-0 lead after eight minutes of action.

Dyzier Carter amassed 157 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on just five touches for the Lions. The freshman scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 38 yards for Louisa County. He also caught three passes for 65 yards to lead the Lions.

Quarterback Landon Wilson completed 8-of-15 passes for 140 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown strike to Takai Comfort. Austin Talley ran four yards for a touchdown for Louisa in the first half. Backup quarterback Tyreke Coleman connected with Gavin Anderson for a 38-yard scoring strike to cap the victory.

Lisaad Rose had a three-yard touchdown run in the first half to lead Monticello. Selorm Kartey also scored from three yards out in the second half for the Mustangs. Kartey rushed for 25 yards on 15 carries.

Monticello quarterback Matt Dixon was 9-of-26 passing for 120 yards and three interceptions. Brandon Herring had three catches for 44 yards, while tight end Jacob Messinger added three catches for 43 yards for the Mustangs.

Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21

Madison County continued its resurgence with a home victory over Parry McCluer at Eddie Dean Field.

QB Wade Fox amassed 204 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdown passes to William Dickey in the win. He also returned a kick for a touchdown.

Morgan Tompkins had a big night for the Mountaineers, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles. He also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The win was Madison County’s fourth in a row and marked the program's best start to a season since 2016.

Norfolk Academy 32, Fork Union 6

Will Foley scored on a pair of short touchdown runs and Kaleb Doyle added another to lead Norfolk Academy to a 32-6 victory over Fork Union.

Cooper Tyszko completed 17-of-30 passes for 148 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown strike to Charlie Violette for the Bulldogs.

The Blue Devils mustered just 181 yards of total offense. QB Anthony Wiseman had a solid day, finishing with 88 yards through the air. He also was a threat in the running game.

Defensively, the Blue Devils forced a pair of turnovers, including an interception from Isaiah Stewart.

North Cross 44, Blue Ridge 20

Blue Ridge School’s three-game win streak came to an end Friday afternoon with a 44-20 road loss to North Cross in Roanoke.

The Raiders used a bruising ground game to churn out yards and built a 23-6 halftime lead. Blue Ridge quarterback Camden Brewer scored the lone touchdown in the first half to account for the Barons’ scoring.

Blue Ridge rallied in the second half and trimmed the lead to 29-20 late in the third quarter. Larry Smith led the comeback when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. Malachi Terrell added the two-point conversion to trim the lead to nine.

That would be as close as Blue Ridge (3-2) would get, as North Cross (4-1) closed the game with 15 unanswered points to seal the victory.

Chatham 41, Nelson County 0

Nelson County dropped a 41-0 decision to Dogwood District foe Chatham.

Adonijah Hubbard had an active night in the running game, finishing with 112 yards on 33 carries. DaVeon Rose also rushed for 100 yards on nine carries for the Governors.

Nelson County also had a big night on special teams. Colton Baker returned three kicks for 57 yards. Rose also chipped in 35 yards on one return.​