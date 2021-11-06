Prep football roundup: Louisa, Albemarle earn road wins to secure share of district crown

The Louisa County football team outscored Goochland 13-0 in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-10 win over the Bulldogs and a share of the Jefferson District title.

Landon Wilson hooked up with Jaylen Beach on a 21-yard touchdown pass and Austin Talley added a three-yard touchdown run as Louisa County clinched a three-way tie for the district title with Albemarle and Western Albemarle.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions' special teams made its mark when Elijah Brooks and Jacob Bundrick combined to tackle the Bulldogs punter in the end zone for a safety to open the scoring.

Wilson followed with a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 43-yard scoring drive for a 9-0 Louisa advantage. Goochland got on the board when QB C.J. Towles found the end zone on a 19-yard run to trim the lead to 9-7.

Not to be outdone, Wilson hooked up with Stephen Dean III on a 30-yard touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter to give Louisa a 15-7 lead at intermission.

After exchanging field goals in the third quarter, the Lions' offense scored two touchdowns and the defense pitched a shutout over the final 12 minutes to secure the win.