Prep football roundup: Louisa, Albemarle earn road wins to secure share of district crown

The Louisa County football team outscored Goochland 13-0 in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-10 win over the Bulldogs and a share of the Jefferson District title.
Landon Wilson hooked up with Jaylen Beach on a 21-yard touchdown pass and Austin Talley added a three-yard touchdown run as Louisa County clinched a three-way tie for the district title with Albemarle and Western Albemarle.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions' special teams made its mark when Elijah Brooks and Jacob Bundrick combined to tackle the Bulldogs punter in the end zone for a safety to open the scoring.
Wilson followed with a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 43-yard scoring drive for a 9-0 Louisa advantage. Goochland got on the board when QB C.J. Towles found the end zone on a 19-yard run to trim the lead to 9-7.
Not to be outdone, Wilson hooked up with Stephen Dean III on a 30-yard touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter to give Louisa a 15-7 lead at intermission.
After exchanging field goals in the third quarter, the Lions' offense scored two touchdowns and the defense pitched a shutout over the final 12 minutes to secure the win.
Wilson rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. He also completed 10-of-18 passes for 110 yards and a pair of scores. Jordan Smith added 52 yards on the ground, while Dean caught four passe for 53 yards and a score as the Lions recorded their 50th win in the last five seasons.
Albemarle 39, Fluvanna County 18
Ebenezer McCarthy rushed for 150 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Albemarle to a 39-18 road victory over Fluvanna County.
QB Amaje Parker completed 6-of-10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots secured a three-way share of the Jefferson District title with Louisa County and Western Albemarle.
Noah Grevious caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Humes finished with two catches for 48 yards for Albemarle.
Defensively, Isaiah Grevious made a great one-handed interception to end a Fluvanna drive.
Owen Leydig completed 7-of-12 passes for 93 yards and a pair of scores to lead Fluvanna County. The quarterback also rushed for a team-high 19 yards and another score.
Tristan Chisholm had six receptions for a game-high 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Chase Paschall scored a touchdown and recorded a pair of sacks on Senior Day for the Flucos.
Madison County 26, Luray 20
What a turnaround season it’s been for the Madison County football team.
Coach Lawrence Helmick’s Mountaineers won two out of its final three regular season games to secure the program’s first playoff berth since 2016. Madison's latest win came Friday night with an impressive 26-20 victory over Luray in a key Bull Run District clash.
Demetrius Walker scored with five minutes left in the fourth-quarter to help seal the Mountaineers' third victory of the season.
Trailing 6-0, Madison QB Wade Fox found Corey Helmick on a 55-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 6-6 with 3:34 left in the first quarter.
The score remained that way through halftime before Jordan Morris punched one in on the ground early in the third quarter to build a 12-6 advantage. The Bulldogs pulled with 19-12 in the fourth quarter before Walker salted the game away with his late rushing touchdown.
Charlottesville 27, Monticello 0
Caldwell Boyles scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns in his final high school football game to lead Charlottesville to a 27-0 win over Monticello.
The senior quarterback scored on runs of 2 and 12 yards in the first quarter to spark the Black Knights. Nasir Lindsay scored on a 25-yard touchdown run as Charlottesville built a 20-0 first quarter lead.
Boyles put an exclamation point on the victory with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Moses Kashindi rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries to lead the Black Knights. Boyles finished with 48 yards on the ground to go along with his three scores. He also completed 5-of-12 passes for 66 yards. Jason Romero had two receptions for 40 yards in the win for Charlottesville.
Lisaad Rose rushed for 18 yards to lead Monticello. Ethan Roach added a 16-yard gain on the ground.
Meridian 48, William Monroe 17
The Mustangs scored 26 unanswered points in the second half en route to a win over William Monroe in the regular season finale for both teams.
Kameron Ward converted a field goal late in the first quarter to give the Greene Dragons a 3-0 lead. Meridian answered with a touchdown two minutes later to take a 7-3 lead. The Mustangs' defense then returned an interception for a touchdown to stretch the lead to 14-3 midway with 7:12 left in the half.
William Monroe got a lift from its special teams when Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to cut the lead to 14-10. After another Meridian touchdown, the Greene Dragons cashed in on a great two-minute drill when Troy Jones found paydirt just before halftime to make it a 21-17 lead.
It was all Meridian from there.
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, STAB 20
QB Gabriel Wansart threw for 168 yards and four touchdowns to lead Nansemond-Suffolk Academy to a 62-20 victory over visiting St. Anne’s-Belfield. Wansart thew two touchdown passes to Christian Townsend and added another one to Jaden Ferguson in the win.
Running back George Pettaway, a North Carolina commit, churned out 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns. NSA also returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns, including a 96-yarder to open the game.
Nolan Bruton hauled in a double reverse pass for a touchdown from Braden White in the first half to lead STAB.
White also caught a pair of touchdown pass from Bruton for the Saints in the final game in Coach John Blake’s legendary 25-year coaching career at STAB.
Gretna 39, Nelson 0
The Hawks extended their winning streak to 15 straight games against Nelson County Friday night with a 39-0 victory at Lester Bond Field in Lovingston.
The Governors closed the season with a 1-9 record, including seven straight losses. The were 0-6 against Dogwood District foes.