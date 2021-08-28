Prep football roundup: Fork Union rolls past St. Anne's-Belfield

Broadway countered just before halftime with a 64-yard drive that was capped by a nine-yard touchdown run from Landen Stuhlmiller to put the Gobblers up 7-6 with 1:10 left in the second quarter.

The Gobblers added two more scores in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Cameron Showalter had a 57-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the final quarter. Ben Hutcheson sealed the win with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown with a minute left.

Owen Leydig completed 7-of-16 passes for 76 yards and a pair of interceptions. Edmonds was 4-of-5 through the air for 26 yards. Addison Patchett had three receptions for 34 yards.

Defensively, Trace Harris had six unassisted tackles and a tackle for loss to lead the Flucos. Chase Paschall and Marcus Dickerson each had five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Rustburg 53, Monticello 13

Michel Knight ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead Rustburg to a convincing victory over visiting Monticello on Friday night.

The Red Devils scored the first 49 points of the game, including a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns, to build a commanding halftime lead.