Prep football roundup: Fork Union rolls past St. Anne's-Belfield

The Fork Union Military Academy football team snapped a seven-game losing streak Friday night as it rolled to a 48-7 victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield at Frank D. Addonizio Field in Charlottesville.
Caleb Davis rushed for 96 yards on just eight carries and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils. Colin Reynolds also had a big night on the ground, finishing with 77 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the win.
Defensively, Tommy Manganiello had eight tackles and a pair of interceptions to lead Fork Union, while Lance Gowans had seven tackles and an interception. Austin Lenherr returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jackson Bolduc had a pick-six as FUMA (1-0) scored 21 second half points to put the game out of reach.
Hudson Toll scored the lone touchdown for STAB (0-1) in its return to 11-man football.
Louisa County 30, Huguenot 0
The Lions won its sixth straight season opener Friday night with a convincing 30-0 victory over Huguenot in Richmond.
Offensively, Louisa County (1-0) racked up 320 yards of total offense, including 292 on the ground to overwhelm the Falcons. Quarterback Landon Wilson rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener. He also completed 4 of 11 passes for 28 yards.
Jordan Smith churned out 108 yards on 15 carries as the primary running back for the Lions. Austin Talley added 37 yards in the win.
Defensively, the Lions limited Huguenot to just 59 yards of total offense and just 1.6 yards per play. Maleke Huntington recovered two fumbles in the win.
On special teams, Caden Lundy kicked a 29-yard field goal for Louisa.
Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Amaje Parker made the most of his first career start at quarterback Friday night, leading Albemarle to a two-touchdown victory over Harrisonburg.
The sophomore quarterback threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yard strike to Noah Grevious. He also ran for 53 yards as the Patriots rolled over the Blue Streaks.
Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. rushed for a team-high 98 yards in the first half in the win. Defensively, Albemarle (1-0) was stout against a traditionally formidable Harrisonburg squad. Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team limited the Blue Streaks to just two first downs in the first half.
Malakye Hicks led the charge defensively with two sacks. Jacob Terry also had an interception.
Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6
Broadway utilized the big play on offense and defense Friday night to rally for a 21-6 home victory over Fluvanna County.
Kobe Edmonds rushed for 107 yards on nine carries, including a 65-yard burst late in the first quarter that gave Fluvanna County a 6-0 lead.
Broadway countered just before halftime with a 64-yard drive that was capped by a nine-yard touchdown run from Landen Stuhlmiller to put the Gobblers up 7-6 with 1:10 left in the second quarter.
The Gobblers added two more scores in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Cameron Showalter had a 57-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the final quarter. Ben Hutcheson sealed the win with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown with a minute left.
Owen Leydig completed 7-of-16 passes for 76 yards and a pair of interceptions. Edmonds was 4-of-5 through the air for 26 yards. Addison Patchett had three receptions for 34 yards.
Defensively, Trace Harris had six unassisted tackles and a tackle for loss to lead the Flucos. Chase Paschall and Marcus Dickerson each had five tackles and two tackles for loss.
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
Michel Knight ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead Rustburg to a convincing victory over visiting Monticello on Friday night.
The Red Devils scored the first 49 points of the game, including a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns, to build a commanding halftime lead.
Jaidain Johnson rushed for a team-high 134 yards on nine carries and a touchdown to lead Rustburg. Marshall Knight added a 50-yard touchdown run and Tre Scott converted a 20-yard jaunt on the ground.
Avery Dixon caught three passes from Knight for 102 yards and a score.
Junior Elijah Fields paced Monticello with 100 yards on 19 carries. He also caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan Roach completed 14 of 22 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Miles Frazier also caught five balls for 43 yards in the loss.