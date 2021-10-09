Prep football roundup: Ellis’ return lifts Woodberry Forest to win

Landon Ellis served in myriad roles for the Woodberry Forest football team during the first month of the season while recovering from an injury, including being the ball boy during several games.

He returned to his more traditional role as playmaker Friday afternoon, catching a pair of touchdown passes in his return from injury to lead the Tigers to a 28-17 victory over visiting Collegiate.

Ellis’ first reception of the season was a memorable one. He hauled in a short-pass from former QB Harley Shuford and powered his way into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The duo followed that up with another score later in the quarter, this time a 32-yard pitch and catch to give Woodberry Forest a 14-7 lead. Collegiate kicked a late field goal to trim the lead to 14-10 at halftime.

The Tigers' offense continued its strong work in the third when Anthony Lio scored from a yard out to extend the lead to 21-10. Collegiate answered when Owen Fallon scored from 17 yards out to trim the lead to 21-17 late in the third quarter.

The Woodberry Forest special teams recovered a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, which set up Donovan Baker’s touchdown run to seal the win.

Fluvanna County 28, Monticello 21