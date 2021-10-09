Prep football roundup: Ellis’ return lifts Woodberry Forest to win

Landon Ellis served in myriad roles for the Woodberry Forest football team during the first month of the season while recovering from an injury, including being the ball boy during several games.
He returned to his more traditional role as playmaker Friday afternoon, catching a pair of touchdown passes in his return from injury to lead the Tigers to a 28-17 victory over visiting Collegiate.
Ellis’ first reception of the season was a memorable one. He hauled in a short-pass from former QB Harley Shuford and powered his way into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
The duo followed that up with another score later in the quarter, this time a 32-yard pitch and catch to give Woodberry Forest a 14-7 lead. Collegiate kicked a late field goal to trim the lead to 14-10 at halftime.
The Tigers' offense continued its strong work in the third when Anthony Lio scored from a yard out to extend the lead to 21-10. Collegiate answered when Owen Fallon scored from 17 yards out to trim the lead to 21-17 late in the third quarter.
The Woodberry Forest special teams recovered a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, which set up Donovan Baker’s touchdown run to seal the win.
Fluvanna County 28, Monticello 21
The Flucos amassed a season-high 345 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns Friday night to secure a 28-21 victory over visiting Monticello.
Eisryell Johnson rushed for a game-high 105 yards and a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to lead the Flucos to their first Jefferson District win of the season. Johnson's two-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left sealed the win for Fluvanna.
Chase Paschall rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries for the Flucos. He also posted a team high 11 tackles on defense. QB Owen Leydig chipped in 88 yards on the ground and a pair of scores.
For Monticello, QB Matt Dixon completed 4-of-8 passes for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss. He had a 49-yard touchdown strike to Brandon Herring and a five-yard scoring connection to Miles Frazier.
Logan Clark rushed for a season-high 63 yards on the ground. Chris Carter returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score for the Mustangs to cap the scoring.
Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6
The Black Knights' defense forced four turnovers, but it wasn’t enough as Goochland picked up a 26-6 victory.
Nasir Lindsey rushed for a team-high 77 yards for the Black Knights, including a 68-yard touchdown run for the team’s lone touchdown of the evening. He also caught a pass for 15 yards.
Samaje Dennis carried 14 times for 31 yards for Charlottesville, while QB Caldwell Boyles completed 3-of-8 passes for 23 yards.
Skyline 29, William Monroe 20
The Greene Dragons fell into a big hole early, then outscored the Hawks 20-7 over the final 27 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Skyline secured a 29-20 Northwestern District win.
Davien Griffieth scored two touchdowns to lead the comeback attempt for the Greene Dragons. He scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-7 at intermission.
William Monroe had a big kickoff return to open the second half and Griffieth cashed in with another quarterback sneak to trim the lead to 22-14.
The Dragons' defense forced a fumble and then immediately cashed in when Troy Jones scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to pull Monroe within 22-20. Skyline scored on the ground with less than three minutes to play to put the game out of reach.
Clarke County 42, Madison 6
Kyler Darlington scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and caught another one to lead Clarke County to a 42-6 victory over Madison County on homecoming.
Darlington rushed for 93 yards on 14 carried and two touchdowns. He also caught a pair of passes for 34 yards and another score to lead the Eagles.
Defensively, Clarke County limited Madison County to just 163 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers.
The Mountaineers' lone score came late in the game when Demetrius Walker scored from eight yards out to break up the shutout. The score was set up by a big completion from QB Wade Fox to Taylor Fincham.
St. Christopher's 48, Fork Union 7
Nikkos Kovanes rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception to the house for another score to lead St. Christopher’s to a 48-7 home victory over Fork Union Military Academy on Saturday afternoon.
Andre Green caught three passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. QB Josh Powell was 9-of-13 passing for 167 yards and a pair of scoring strikes.
Evan Wilson posted a team-high eight tackles. Joe Sullivan finished with four tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.
Blue Ridge 20, Norfolk Christian 13
Camden Brewer threw three touchdown passes and the Blue Ridge defense came up with several key stops in a win over Norfolk Christian on Saturday. Brewer threw two touchdown passes to Diarmid Stewart and another to Logan Rhoades as the Barons pick up a victory.
Richmond Christian 30, Covenant 20
The Eagles' losing streak grew to three games with a 10-point loss to Richmond Christian. Covenant (1-5) will look to get back on track next Saturday when it travels to VES.