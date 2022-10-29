Prep football roundup: Covenant finishes regular season unbeaten

Covenant wrapped up a perfect 9-0 regular season in dominant fashion with a 73-6 victory over Chincoteague in Charlottesville.

Quarterback Mark Wamhoff amassed 350 yards of total offense and was responsible for seven touchdowns as the Eagles continued their quest for an undefeated season. Wamhoff completed 11-of-17 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three carries for 157 yards and three more touchdowns in the win.

Jonathan Newton had 11 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown for Covenant. Newton added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on special teams.

Stephen Burton caught three passes for 73 yards and a pair of scores, Zach Pirtle posted a team-high five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown and Chase Campbell added two catches for 50 yards.

Defensively, Burton returned a fumble 55 yards for a score and Ryan Steeper intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for another score.

Charlottesville 22, Fluvanna County 0

Eddison Duolo had a big night for Charlottesville and the defense notched its first shutout in two years in a 22-0 victory over Fluvanna County at Theodose Stadium.

Duolo churned out 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground as Charlottesville (2-7) extended its winning streak to two in a row. He also had two catches for 40 yards to lead the Black Knights to their first Jefferson District win of the season.

CHS QB Sethaun Nowell amassed more than 200 yards of total offense in the win. The junior threw for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also churned out 75 yards on the ground. Jamil McCollough caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Semaj Dennis added 35 yards on the ground in the win.

For Fluvanna, Clayton Cannady rushed for 36 yards on eight carries. Jacob Morris and Cam Via gained 28 yards on the ground and Ike Lewis added 20 more on the ground. Lewis also returned three kicks for 94 yards.

Defensively, Marcus Dickerson tallied eight solo tackles and fumble recovery. Jacob Morris registered seven tackles, while Braden Haney and Jared Morris chipped in six stops apiece in the loss.

Orange County 33, Goochland 15

Jeremiah Wharton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Orange County to a 33-15 road win at Goochland.

The sophomore quarterback tossed a 29-yard touchdown strike to Brody Foran in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, he connected with Bryant Chiles on a 13-yard scoring play. He also capped the victory in the fourth with a nine-yard touchdown run with 6:08 left to put the game out of reach for Orange County (7-2). Wharton was 11-of-14 passing for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added 18 yards on the ground.

Coach Jesse Lohr’s Hornets churned out 542 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs, including 373 on the ground. Dwayne “Bubba” Wells rushed for a game-high 168 yards on just nine carries. Christian Simpson added 157 yards on 21 carries and a pair of scores.

Foran had three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdowns. Chiles also had three catches for 16 yards and a score.

Blayke Flaherty completed 11-of-20 passes for 130 yards for Goochland. Jamason Pryor rushed for 88 yards on 23 carries.

Defensively, Chiles was a dominant force with 10.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Kaleb Faust added nine tackles and Derrick Payton finished with six more in the win.

Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24

Madison County secured its first six-win season since 2016 Friday night with a thrilling 25-24 home victory over East Rockingham at Eddie Dean Field.

James Lamb booted the game-winning field goal in the final two minutes to give the Mountaineers their first lead of the game. The defense solidified the victory when William Dickey recovered a fumble on East Rockingham’s final drive.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half, as both teams traded scorer for the first 24 minutes of play.

QB Wade Fox ran for a three-yard touchdown and Billy Acton hauled in a 46-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 14-14 midway through the first half. Demetrius Walker then broke off a 58-yard touchdown run and Fox added the two-point conversion to give Madison County (6-3) a 22-21 halftime lead. Wyatt Tompkins had an interception for the Mountaineers to stall East Rockingham’s final drive of the first half.

East Rockingham kicked a field goal on its first drive of the first half, but the Mountaineers defense held them off the scoreboard for the remainder of the half before Lamb’s game-winning kick.

Trinity Episcopal 55, Woodberry Forest 28

Woodberry Forest’s four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 55-28 home loss to Trinity Episcopal at Johnson Stadium.

Trey Grant scored five rushing touchdowns, including three in the final 15 minutes of the game, to conclude a perfect 9-0 season for the Titans.

The junior running back scored four plays into the game with a nine-yard run. On the next possession, he was back into the end zone with a one-yard run and a 13-0 advantage.

After a turnover on its second possession, Woodberry Forest (5-2) responded with some points in the second quarter. QB Harley Shuford found Landon Ellis on a 26-yard scoring strike to trim the lead to 13-7 with eight minutes left.

The Titans answered two plays later when QB Taegan Logan hooked up with Brennan Ridley on a 20-yard touchdown strike with 7:36 left. The duo hooked up again on the next possession with a touchdown on a skinny post to make it 27-7 late in the second quarter.

Woodberry Forest got back on track just before halftime when Shuford scored on fourth and goal from the one-yard line to trim the lead to 27-14 at intermission.

Coach Jackson Mateo’s team carried over that momentum into the second half. A muffed punt gave the Tigers possession inside the momentum to start the second half. Ellis took advantage of the plus field position with a short touchdown run to cut the lead to 27-21.

After a big defensive stop, Woodberry Forest took its first lead of the game as Shuford found Ellis on an 84-yard pitch-and-catch to take a 28-27 lead with 4:45 left in the third.

The lead would be short-lived as Trinity Episcopal closed the game with 28 unanswered points to seal the win.

Grant had touchdown runs of one and three yards, respectively, to push the lead to 41-28. Davion Brown added a 30-yard touchdown strike from Logan in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Grant then capped the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run.

Blue Ridge 48, Fork Union 13

Blue Ridge kept its VISAA II state playoff hopes alive Saturday with an impressive victory over Fork Union Military Academy.

Cam Brewer ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Barons to the win.

The senior quarterback opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run around left tackle. He added a one-yard touchdown run on the second possession and scored from six yards out with 28 seconds left in the first half to give Blue Ridge (5-3) a 21-0 halftime lead.

Coach Clint Alexander’s Barons got Malachi Terrell going into the third quarter with a pair of impressive runs. The junior running back ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter for a 28-0 lead with 8:45 left in the third.

Brewer then hooked up with long-time buddy Diarmid Stewart on a 36-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to 35-0.

Fork Union (1-8) got on the board with 3:43 left with an explosive play from their offense. Tristen Fitzpatrick won a jump ball opportunity from Austin Wiseman and turned it into a 51-yard touchdown strike to trim the lead to 35-7.

Three minutes later, Terrell broke off a 78-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 41-7.

The Blue Devils found the end zone again in the fourth as Wiseman found Fitzpatrick for a three-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 41-13.

Terrell put an exclamation point on the win when he returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown for the 48-13 win. ​

Central (Woodstock) 42, William Monroe 0

Tyler Forbes ran for four touchdowns, including three in the first half, to lead the Falcons to a win. QB Nick Barahona ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the first half to stretch the lead to 28-0 at intermission.

In the second half, Elijah Barahona picked off a William Monroe (1-8) pass to open the third and Jorge Guzman Lucero scored on the next play from 54 yards out. Forbes capped the scoring with a fourth quarter touchdown for the Falcons.

Altavista 63, Nelson County 20

Daveon Rose rushed for 96 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown for Nelson County during its 63-20 loss to Altavista. Rose also returned six kicks for 222 yards.

Adonijah Hubbard carried 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Governors. Hunter Garrett added 33 yards on the ground. He also had a 37-yard touchdown reception.

QB Colton Baker was 1-of-3 passing for 37 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 20 yards. Nicky Woods converted two extra point opportunities. ​