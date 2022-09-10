Prep football roundup: Covenant cruises past Kenston Forest

Jonathan Newton rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns as Covenant improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive 58-8 victory over Kenston Forest.

The Eagles scored on each of their first five possessions and led 42-0 after the first quarter en route to the runaway victory.

Quarterback Mark Wamhoff completed 10-of-14 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and another score for the Eagles.

Zach Pirtle caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Alyx McWilliams also had two receptions for 40 yards and a score for Covenant.

Defensively, Ayden Wyant had three solo tackles, nine assisted stops and two tackles for loss. Ryan Steeper added three solo stops, a sack and recovered a fumble.

William Monroe 27, Broadway 14

Davien Griffieth threw a pair of touchdown passes Friday night to lead William Monroe to its first victory of the season.

The junior quarterback closed the first half with a touchdown strike to Daelan Powell-Jackson to give his team a 20-0 halftime lead.

Waylon Coyle opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal for the Greene Dragons. Jackson Wood added a long touchdown run early in the second quarter for William Monroe (1-2).

Broadway tried to make a game of it in the third with a touchdown with 3:33 left, but it wasn’t enough as Brady Lam scored on a 65-yard pass from Griffieth on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.

Madison 35, Meridian 14

Demetrius Walker tallied two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Wade Fox accounted for two more scores as Madison County rolled to a 35-14 road victory.

Jeremiah Brown opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to put the Mountaineers out in front early on. Jonathan Harris hauled in a touchdown strike from Fox in the second quarter to extend the lead. Fox then found the end zone himself later in the quarter.

In the second half, Walker found the end zone twice to put the game out of reach.

Defensively, Wyatt Tompkins led the charge with nine tackles. Billy Acton had an interception in the victory.

Brookville 61, Fluvanna County 14

Ike Lewis rushed for a touchdown and returned a kick for another score for Fluvanna County, but it wasn’t enough as the Flucos dropped a 61-14 road contest at Brookville.

Drake McDaniel threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff to lead the Bees to the victory in a showdown of Region 3C combatants. Stephen Preston was on the receiving end of two of those scoring strikes.

Michael Viar tallied 103 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns, while Jor’Dyn Whitelaw added 60 yards and another rushing touchdown. David Schmitt contributed a touchdown catch.

Clayton Cannady rushed for 31 yards for Fluvanna (0-3). Quarterback Cam Via completed 2-of-8 passes for 13 yards and three interceptions.

Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6

The Knights rushed for three first half touchdowns and threw for two more scores in the final two quarters to secure a 36-6 home victory over Monticello.

Beau Baylor churned out a game-high 78 yards on the ground and a first quarter touchdown to lead Turner Ashby. Homer Doughty added a seven-yard scoring run and Wyatt Haskell chipped in another with 9:55 left in the first half to give the Knights a commanding 22-0 lead.

Monticello (0-3) got on track offensively with 4:04 left in the half when quarterback Matt Dixon found Brandon Herring for a 22-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked and the Mustangs trailed 22-6 at intermission.

Turner Ashby responded with 14 unanswered points through the air in the second half to secure the victory. QB Micah Shank threw a 17-yard scoring strike with 6:25 left in the third quarter. Three minutes later, he hooked up with Gerhard Amlacher on a 55-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

Shank was 6-of-12 passing for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Knights in the win.

Dixon completed 12-of-25 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead Monticello. Logan Clark added 10 yards on the ground.

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

Harley Shuford threw a pair of touchdown passes but it wasn’t enough as Benedictine rallied for a 42-17 victory at Woodberry Forest.

Shuford hooked up with Braden Lessane for a first quarter touchdown and Lucas Osada added a field goal to put the Tigers up 10-0 in the opening stanza.

Benedictine closed the first half with 14 unanswered points to take a 14-10 halftime lead. The Cadets then outscored Woodberry Forest (1-1) 28-7 in the second half to secure the Virginia Prep League victory.

Hunter Rockhill hauled in a touchdown strike from Shuford late in the third quarter to close out the scoring for the Tigers.

Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7

Colton Baker rushed for a team-high 66 yards for Nelson County during a 42-7 loss to Prince Edward.

Daveon Rose added 64 yards on nine carries and Adonijah Hubbard chipped in 14 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown for the Governors. Colton Baker was 1-of-4 passing, including a 12-yard completion to Rose in the loss.

Fredericksburg Christian 43, STAB 17

The Saints couldn't make it two wins in a row to start the season, falling on the road to Fredericksburg Christian.

Nasir Holmes had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown and Peyton Booth scored on a nine-yard touchdown scramble for the Saints (1-1), who also got a 27-yard field goal from Sumner Solomon.