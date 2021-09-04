Prep football roundup: Charlottesville snaps skid with win over James Monroe

The Greene Dragons made sure the first-year coach started his career on a high note Friday night with an impressive 34-21 victory over Spotwood in Stanardsville.

Emotions were high as the William Monroe (1-0) took the field. It was the Greene Dragons' first home game without former running back Josh Johnson, who died over the summer.

Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After the score, Jackson and several of his teammates honored Johnson by doing his trademark snow angel end zone celebration.

Troy Jones added a second quarter touchdown to help the Dragons build a 14-6 halftime lead.

Spotswood regrouped at intermission and outscored Monroe 15-0 in the third quarter to take a 21-14 advantage. The fourth quarter was all Greene Dragons, who scored three touchdowns, including another from Jones to seal the victory.

"It was a big win for the program and I am proud of our guys," Morris said. "They were able to overcome adversity and showed resiliency when we got down. To win the way we did on a night where we were honoring Josh, it made for a special night."