Prep football roundup: Charlottesville snaps skid with win over James Monroe

The Charlottesville High School football team snapped an 17-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Friday night with a 13-7 victory over James Monroe.
Polo Hill intercepted a pass on defense in overtime to keep the Yellow Jackets off the scoreboard, then followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat to give the Black Knights their first win since 2018.
“I’m very proud of the kids,” Charlottesville coach Eric Sherry said. “They learned how to finish a game tonight.”
Charlottesville got on the scoreboard first when quarterback Caldwell Boyles hooked up with Eddison Duolo on a six-yard strike early in the second quarter. James Monroe answered later in the quarter when Tyson Taylor scored to tie the game at 7-7.
The Yellow Jackets had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but their 39-yard field goal attempt missed to the left to force the extra session.
Boyles completed 4 of 7 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Black Knights. Semaj Dennis rushed for 29 yards to lead CHS on the ground. Hill caught three passes for 78 yards through the air.
William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Mitchell Morris called taking over the William Monroe football program as his “dream” coaching job.
The Greene Dragons made sure the first-year coach started his career on a high note Friday night with an impressive 34-21 victory over Spotwood in Stanardsville.
Emotions were high as the William Monroe (1-0) took the field. It was the Greene Dragons' first home game without former running back Josh Johnson, who died over the summer.
Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After the score, Jackson and several of his teammates honored Johnson by doing his trademark snow angel end zone celebration.
Troy Jones added a second quarter touchdown to help the Dragons build a 14-6 halftime lead.
Spotswood regrouped at intermission and outscored Monroe 15-0 in the third quarter to take a 21-14 advantage. The fourth quarter was all Greene Dragons, who scored three touchdowns, including another from Jones to seal the victory.
"It was a big win for the program and I am proud of our guys," Morris said. "They were able to overcome adversity and showed resiliency when we got down. To win the way we did on a night where we were honoring Josh, it made for a special night."
Jones did a little bit of everything for the Dragons, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns on offense, recording four tackles and two interceptions on defense and blocking a punt on special teams. Daelan Powell-Jackson also had a big night, finishing with two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD and two tackles.
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge 7
Kaden Morrow rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns as Western Albemarle rolled to a 42-7 victory over Rockbridge County.
The Warriors dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball as they improved to 2-0 on the season. Offensively, Western Albemarle churned out 366 yards of total offense, including a 224 on the ground.
Kyle Keyon ran for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Dakota Howell had 10 yards on the ground and found paydirt in his return from injury.
Quarterback Nathan Simon completed 6 of 10 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Joey Burch had three catches for 124 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown strike.
Defensively, Western Albemarle limited Rockbridge County to just 190 yards of total offense, including just 84 on the ground. Burch led the team with five tackles. Linebackers Carson Tujague and Ross Bassett combined for eight tackles.
Embry Pulich excelled on special teams with a 40-yard field goal.
STAB 63, Hargrave 12
The Saints scored early and often Friday night as they rolled to a 63-12 win over Hargrave Military Academy.
Quarterback Nolan Bruton amassed 220 yards of total offense and threw four touchdown passes as the Saints improved to 1-1 on the season. Bruton rushed for a team-high 69 yards on five carries and then completed 7 of 17 passes for 151 yards in the win.
Pharoah Harris rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown for STAB. Defensively, he also responsible for one of three safeties in the game, along with Gabe Pullen and Whit Parrish.
Braden White had four receptions for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Austin Williford had two receptions for 47 yards and a pair of scores.
Chance Mallory led the defense with five solo tackles, including three stops for loss. Williford added four tackles, while Hudson Toll finished with three.
Liam Mullins had a 51-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on special teams. Bruton also kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge 31
Blue Ridge had a rough start to the season Friday, falling to an already battle-tested Nansemond-Suffolk Academy team.
The Saints, who played their third game Friday night, looked in midseason form. Senior running back George Pettaway had a monster night on the ground for Nansemond-Suffolk.
Camden Brewer had a solid night in his first game under center for Blue Ridge. Tank Gant led the Barons in rushing and Diarmid Stewart had three big receptions, including a couple for touchdowns, in the loss.
Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0
The Flucos dropped to 0-2 on the season Friday night following a 41-0 loss on the road at Spotsylvania.
Kobe Edmonds rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries to lead the Flucos. He also completed 4 of 11 passes for 32 yards.
Defensively, Addison Paschall had a team-high six solo tackles and a fumble recovery. Owen Leydig had five tackles and a tackle for loss against the Knights.
Southampton 50, Covenant 42
Covenant dropped a heartbreaking 50-42 decision Friday night at Southampton Academy.
Lukas Sanker and Stephen Burton each scored on long touchdown plays for the Eagles to lead the offense. Ryan Steeper and Ayden Wyant were standouts defensively for Coach Steve Momorella’s team.
Central (Woodstock) 63, Madison County 26
Madison County (0-1) showed great progress for second-year coach Larry Helmick, taking a late first-half lead at home against Central (Woodstock) Friday night. But the Falcons (2-0) regrouped and outscored the opposition 49-7 over the final 29 minutes to post a 63-26 victory in Madison.
Wade Fox amassed 203 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers. Taylor Fincham caught five passes for 73 yards and a score.
Defensively, Morgan Thompkins tallied a career-high 12 tackles and forced a fumble. Jordan Morris added eight tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown.