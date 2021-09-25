Prep football roundup: Blue Ridge picks up third straight win

The Blue Ridge football team extended its winning streak to three games in a row Saturday afternoon with a 41-14 road victory over Christchurch.
Quarterback Camden Brewer threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, and added another touchdown run late in the game as the Barons improved to 3-1 on the season.
Diarmid Stewart was the featured target in the passing game, hauling in a season-high three touchdown catches. Brewer found Stewart on a touchdown strike on the opening drive of the game. The duo then teamed up twice in the second quarter, including a 67-yard pitch-and-catch just before halftime to give Blue Ridge a 28-14 lead.
Stewart capped off the victory with a 1-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left to secure the win.
Felipe Paz hauled in a touchdown catch at the end of the first quarter. Tanner Rocha added a two-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 34-14 over the Seahorses.
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
William Monroe snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night with an impressive 61-0 Northwestern District victory over Manassas Park at Martin Mooney Field.
Shea Jeffers caught a pair of touchdown receptions in the first half and returned the second half kickoff for another score to lead William Monroe (2-2, 1-0 district) to the win.
QB Davien Griffieth threw a pair of touchdowns passes in the opening 24 minutes, while Troy Jones and Bryce Hoffman found paydirt on the ground to lead a balanced offensive attack.
Defensively, the Greene Dragons were a turnover factory, getting interceptions from Dom Green, Larry Smith and Jeffers in the team’s district opener.
Landon 20, Woodberry Forest 3
The Bears scored used two fourth quarter touchdowns to secure a 20-3 victory over Woodberry Forest. Landon scored on its first possession of the game to build a 7-0 halftime lead.
Woodberry Forest (0-3) answered late in the third when Lucas Osada converted a field goal to trim the lead to 7-3 with two minutes left in the stanza.
The momentum would be short-lived for the Tigers as Landon scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 11 minutes to secure the win. QB Nathan Furgeson found Ethan Ming for a 15-yard touchdown strike a minute into the fourth to extend the lead to 14-3. Ten minutes later, Aaron Hart scored from three yards out to salt away the victory for the Bears.
Blessed Sacrament 68, Covenant 6
The Eagles fell to 1-3 on the season following a 68-6 loss to Blessed Sacrament Huguenot in Charlottesville.
Josh Decker had two rushing touchdowns in the first half and returned an interception for another score as the Knights swept the season series with Covenant. Hunter Case added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Blessed Huguenot Sacrament in the victory.