Prep football roundup: Blue Ridge picks up third straight win

QB Davien Griffieth threw a pair of touchdowns passes in the opening 24 minutes, while Troy Jones and Bryce Hoffman found paydirt on the ground to lead a balanced offensive attack.

Defensively, the Greene Dragons were a turnover factory, getting interceptions from Dom Green, Larry Smith and Jeffers in the team’s district opener.

Landon 20, Woodberry Forest 3

The Bears scored used two fourth quarter touchdowns to secure a 20-3 victory over Woodberry Forest. Landon scored on its first possession of the game to build a 7-0 halftime lead.

Woodberry Forest (0-3) answered late in the third when Lucas Osada converted a field goal to trim the lead to 7-3 with two minutes left in the stanza.

The momentum would be short-lived for the Tigers as Landon scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 11 minutes to secure the win. QB Nathan Furgeson found Ethan Ming for a 15-yard touchdown strike a minute into the fourth to extend the lead to 14-3. Ten minutes later, Aaron Hart scored from three yards out to salt away the victory for the Bears.

Blessed Sacrament 68, Covenant 6

The Eagles fell to 1-3 on the season following a 68-6 loss to Blessed Sacrament Huguenot in Charlottesville.