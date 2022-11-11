Prep football roundup: Amherst ends Orange's season in first round of playoffs

ORANGE — Thursday night was supposed to be a night of celebration for the Orange County football program as the Hornets hosted their first home playoff game in more than two decades.

But Amherst County spoiled the party.

Eric West rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Lancers left Porterfield Park with a 40-14 win in the Region 4D quarterfinals.

Things started swimmingly for Orange County. Christian Simpson scored from nine yards out on the Hornets' first possession to give his team a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game.

The Lancers responded with 26 unanswered points in the first half to take control of the game. Nic’khale Fleshman scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion failed as Orange County led 7-6 after one quarter of play.

The second quarter was all Amherst County.

The Lancers found the end zone three times in the stanza to build a commanding halftime lead. Jonathan Goins rumbled 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Lancers a 12-7 lead with 10:40 left in the half.

Nearly five minutes later, Tres Liggon scored from eight yards out to make it a 20-7 lead. Just before halftime, West plunged his way in from a yard out to give Amherst a 26-7 lead at intermission.

The Amherst advantage continued to grow in the second half. J.J. Morris scored from five yards out with 7:27 left in the third quarter to make it a 34-7 game, then West added his second score of the game on the first play of the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 40-7.

Orange County continued to battle as QB Jeremiah Wharton found JaePharoah Carpenter on a 36-yard touchdown strike with 6:42 left to cap the scoring.

Tyrique Thomas rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries for the Lancers. Devonte Wade added 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win.

Simpson gained 47 yards on 11 carries to lead Orange County on the ground. Bryant Chiles added 37 yards and a touchdown.

Wharton completed 14 of 28 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Brody Foran had four catches for 114 yards for the Hornets, while Carpenter tallied three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Chiles tallied a team-high 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, to lead Orange County. Naziere McIntosh added 7.5 tackles and Kaleb Faust chipped in six tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0

Josiah Moyer had two TD catches and returned an interception 52 yards for another TD to lead the third-seeded Spartans (9-2) to a first-round win over the sixth-seeded Warriors (5-6) in Salem on Thursday night.

Javion Jones ran for 75 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Daron Wilson completed five of eight passes for 77 yards and two TDs. Chris Cole had a 47-yard interception return for a TD.

Salem will visit Louisa County in the regional semifinals.