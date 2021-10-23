Prep football roundup: Albemarle shuts out Goochland

The Albemarle football team kept its Jefferson District title hopes alive Friday night with an impressive 21-0 road victory at Goochland.
Amaje Parker threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Albemarle’s offense erupted for three second-half touchdowns to win going away.
Parker completed 9-of-18 passes for 145 yards, including touchdown strikes to TaeVeon Wilson and Noah Grevious. He also rushed for 52 yards and another touchdown in the win.
Ebenezer McCarthy carried 19 times for a game-high 121 yards on the ground for the Patriots to headline a balanced attack. Jake King caught four passes for 58 yards for Albemarle.
Defensively, AHS pitched its third shutout of the season. Malik Washington and Wilson sparked the charge with key interceptions in the win.
Central (Woodstock) 24, Charlottesville 14
Isaiah Dyer scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Central (Woodstock) to an impressive 24-14 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.
Dyer opened the scoring late in the first quarter with a seven-yard run to put the Falcons up 7-0. Central added to its lead midway through the second when Luc Retrosi booted a 37-yard field goal to stretch the advantage to 10-0 at intermission.
Polo Hill did his best to bring the Black Knights back, scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns. The running back's first score came from six yards out with 7:14 left in the third quarter.
Central’s offense went back to work as Dyer plowed his one in from a yard out to reinstate the 10-point lead, 17-7 with 6:44 left to play.
CHS didn’t panic and went back to work. QB Caldwell Broyles' 40-yard run put the Black Knights in prime scoring position inside the 30. Several plays later, Hill scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 14 yards out, to trim the lead to 17-14 with 3:50 left.
But Central QB Ashton Baker found Jacob Waiters on a 24-yard scoring strike with 54.7 seconds left to seal the victory for the Falcons.
Orange County 35, Monticello, 0
Christian Simpson rushed for 67 yards and a season-best three touchdowns as Orange County rolled to a 35-0 road victory over Monticello.
Simpson scored on touchdown runs of 2, 12 and 1 yards in the third quarter to seal the victory for the Hornets.
QB Paul Poirier rushed for a game-high 117 yards and a touchdown to lead Orange County. The senior signal caller also completed 9-of-14 passes for 96 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown strike to Robert Kent.
Defensively, Jeremiah Wharton posted 11.5 tackles and two tackles for loss for Orange County. Poirer added seven tackles and Sheldon Robinson had five stops and an interception.
Matt Dixon completed 16-of-25 passes for 153 yards and an interception to lead Monticello. Logan Clark rushed for 41 yards and Brandon Herring had seven catches for 49 yards in the setback.
Warren County 13, William Monroe 3
William Monroe’s quest for a Region 3B playoff berth took a hit with a 13-3 loss at Warren County.
The Greene Dragons held a slight lead on the Wildcats in this week’s VHSL power ratings for the eighth and final spot in the upcoming playoffs.
That sense of urgency was on display early on as William Monroe outgained Warren County 100-24 in the first half, but trailed 7-3.
Nick Foltz returned an interception 47-yard interception return set up P.J. Dellinger’s 3-yard touchdown run with 3:07 left in the first half.
William Monroe answered just before halftime as Kameron Ward booted a 23-yard field goal with 8.5 seconds left in the second quarter to trim the lead to 7-3 at intermission.
Warren County added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter when Foltz rumbled in from 10 yards out with 10:54 left to extend the lead to 13-3.
The Greene Dragons didn’t go away quietly and had two drives go deep into Warren County territory over the final 10 minutes but were unable to score any points.
Madison County 42 Park View (Sterling), 12
Wade Fox threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as Madison County celebrated homecoming with a victory over Park View (Sterling) at Booster Park.
Five different Mountaineers scored in the victory as Coach Larry Helmick’s team notched its second victory of the season.
Jordan Morris posted a pair of rushing touchdowns for Madison County. Demetrius Walker, Dashawn Tyler and Taylor Fincham also scored touchdowns for the Mountaineers.
Collegiate 23, Fork Union 21
The Blue Devils scored with 7:54 left to go to take their first lead of the game Friday night in a Virginia Prep League showdown with Collegiate.
The lead wouldn’t last, however.
The Cougars kicked a field goal with less than five seconds left to secure a 23-21 victory in Richmond.
Colin Reynolds' 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter pulled the Blue Devils to within 14-7 at intermission.
QB Will Ryland then hooked up with Dominic Julius on a 91-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter to keep Fork Union in the hunt, 20-13 after three quarters.
The Blue Devils' offense clicked again in the fourth as Ryland found Cameron Wallace on a four-yard touchdown strike to put them out in front for the first time.
Dan River 35, Nelson 0
Dan River added a second win to its resume and handed Nelson a fourth straight shutout loss. The WildCats (2-6, 2-2 Dogwood) struck twice in the first quarter and led 20-0 at the half. Both of their other two scores came in the third quarter.
Nelson (1-7, 0-4), meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight game overall and fourth in district play. After putting up 62 points in a 1-3 start to the season, the Governors haven’t found the end zone in over a month. They’ve been outscored 210-0 by Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.
Woodberry Forest 49, Catholic 0
Tank Yaghoubi scored a pair of touchdowns and the Woodberry Forest defense delivered a shutout in a dominating win over Catholic. Donovan Baker had a rushing touchdown for the Tigers, who travel to Trinity Episcopal next Saturday.