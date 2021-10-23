Prep football roundup: Albemarle shuts out Goochland

The Greene Dragons didn’t go away quietly and had two drives go deep into Warren County territory over the final 10 minutes but were unable to score any points.

Madison County 42 Park View (Sterling), 12

Wade Fox threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as Madison County celebrated homecoming with a victory over Park View (Sterling) at Booster Park.

Five different Mountaineers scored in the victory as Coach Larry Helmick’s team notched its second victory of the season.

Jordan Morris posted a pair of rushing touchdowns for Madison County. Demetrius Walker, Dashawn Tyler and Taylor Fincham also scored touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

Collegiate 23, Fork Union 21

The Blue Devils scored with 7:54 left to go to take their first lead of the game Friday night in a Virginia Prep League showdown with Collegiate.

The lead wouldn’t last, however.

The Cougars kicked a field goal with less than five seconds left to secure a 23-21 victory in Richmond.

Colin Reynolds' 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter pulled the Blue Devils to within 14-7 at intermission.